Press Releases: First Annual U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue

10/03/2018 | 01:38am CEST

The U.S. Department of State hosted the first annual U.S.-Australia Energy Security Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 2018. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Frank R. Fannon and Australia's Department of Environment and Energy Deputy Secretary Rob Heferen led the discussions. Officials from the U.S. Departments of Energy and Interior participated in the dialogue along with an Australian delegation from the Departments of Environment and Energy; Industry, Innovation, and Science; and Foreign Affairs and Trade; the Australian Trade and Investment Commission; the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, and the Embassy of Australia in Washington, D.C.

The Energy Security Dialogue is an outcome of the February 23, 2018 meeting of President Trump and former Prime Minister Turnbull where the leaders announced the U.S.-Australia Strategic Partnership on Energy in the Indo-Pacific. This partnership aims to promote regional energy infrastructure and cooperation, open and competitive energy markets, and improved rules and standards in the Indo-Pacific. The concept was broadened to include energy security at the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial consultations held in Palo Alto, California in July.

At today's Dialogue, officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the existing framework for bilateral cooperation and to strengthen areas of mutual interest in the energy sector, to include promoting regional energy security, encouraging open and competitive markets, facilitating bilateral energy trade and investment, and advancing clean energy technology policies to promote research, development, and deployment of innovative energy technologies. Officials also shared best practice approaches and lessons learned to address shared challenges domestically in energy and resources.

Today's Energy Security Dialogue builds upon the commitment to foster an Indo-Pacific region where international trade is rooted in market-based principles, private sector-led development, and good economic governance.

Australia will host the next Energy Security Dialogue in 2019.

For further information, contact Vincent Campos, Spokesperson for the Bureau of Energy Resources, at CamposVM@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/e/enr. You can also find information on Twitter at @EnergyAtState.

U.S. Department of State published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
