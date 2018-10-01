Press Releases: Macedonia's Referendum on the Prespa Agreement

Log in
Macedonia's Referendum on the Prespa Agreement

10/01/2018

The United States welcomes the results of the Republic of Macedonia's September 30 referendum, in which citizens expressed their support for NATO and European Union (EU) membership by accepting the Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece. The United States strongly supports the Agreement's full implementation, which will allow Macedonia to take its rightful place in NATO and the EU, contributing to regional stability, security, and prosperity.

As Macedonia's parliament now begins deliberation on constitutional changes, we urge leaders to rise above partisan politics and seize this historic opportunity to secure a brighter future for the country as a full participant in Western institutions.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 00:31:07 UTC
