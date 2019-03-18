Press Releases: Repression of Human Rights in Nicaragua

The United States condemns the Ortega regime's continued violence and repression toward the Nicaraguan people, including the arbitrary detention of hundreds of peaceful protestors and violence against independent media on March 16. The United States will continue to urge accountability for those who have demonstrated blatant disregard for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

We call on the Ortega regime to release immediately and unconditionally all arbitrarily detained persons; respect Nicaraguans' freedom of assembly and expression; and commit to electoral reforms and to holding free and fair elections early.

We reiterate our support for the Civic Alliance and the Nicaraguan people in their quest to restore democracy through peaceful means. Now is the time for swift, just solutions and proof of good faith. Nicaraguans deserve to have a government that listens to their voices and respects their human rights and fundamental freedoms.