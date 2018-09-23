Log in
Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Chilean Foreign Minister Ampuero

09/23/2018 | 01:39am CEST

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke by phone yesterday with Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero. They discussed President Sebastian Piñera's upcoming visit to the White House on September 28, which will strengthen the long-standing partnership between the United States and Chile. They also discussed Chile's hosting of APEC in 2019 and our mutual goals to increase economic growth and prosperity. Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Minister Ampuero for Chile's leadership in supporting the Venezuelan people's efforts to restore democracy and prosperity in Venezuela.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 23:38:08 UTC
