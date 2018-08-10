Log in
Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

08/10/2018 | 09:30pm CEST

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the United States seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue. The Secretary discussed with Minister Lavrov recent sanctions imposed on Russia pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act), and the Secretary discussed the ongoing challenges in Syria.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 19:29:03 UTC
