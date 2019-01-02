Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 08:04pm CET

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo in Brasilia, Brazil. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Brazil and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation on economic, education, and security issues. They also highlighted the importance of working together to address regional and global challenges, including supporting the people of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua in restoring their democratic governance and their human rights, and also regional opportunities, including advancing regional prosperity through promoting transparency and good governance for investment in the region.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 19:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
PU
08:04pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo
PU
07:56pTomlin, Steelers nearing point of no return with WR Brown
RE
07:56pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Falls To 11-month Low Amid Global Growth Jitters
DJ
07:53pDrug companies greet 2019 with U.S. price hikes
RE
07:52pBank, energy stocks lift Wall Street higher in choppy session
RE
07:49pCITY OF SOLDOTNA AK : The Mae Ciechanski & Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund
PU
07:48pOil jumps 4 percent; demand concerns still weigh
RE
07:44pOil jumps four percent; demand concerns still weigh
RE
07:44pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. ... Tender No 920
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.