Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo in Brasilia, Brazil. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Brazil and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation on economic, education, and security issues. They also highlighted the importance of working together to address regional and global challenges, including supporting the people of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua in restoring their democratic governance and their human rights, and also regional opportunities, including advancing regional prosperity through promoting transparency and good governance for investment in the region.