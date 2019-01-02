Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. Secretary Pompeo congratulated President Bolsonaro on his inauguration and reaffirmed the strong U.S.-Brazil partnership, rooted in our shared commitment to democracy, education, prosperity, security, and human rights. The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation on bilateral and regional challenges, including combating transnational crime and reinforcing democratic governance and human rights in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. They also discussed further strengthening economic ties and trade to increase prosperity for citizens in both our countries and in the entire region, including through promoting transparency and good governance for investment in the region.