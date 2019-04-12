Press Releases: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With President Piñera of Chile

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today in Santiago with Chilean President Sebastián Piñera. The two leaders reaffirmed the close friendship between the United States and Chile, one based on shared values and a commitment to promoting security, prosperity, and good governance.

They discussed our robust cooperation on a range of issues, including defense, energy, cybersecurity, science, technology, and innovation. They also expressed mutual appreciation for the success of the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, which has spurred economic growth and created good jobs for both our countries over the past 15 years.

Secretary Pompeo and President Piñera also pledged to continue working together to address the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.