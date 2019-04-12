Log in
Press Releases: The United States Takes Action To End Cuba's Malign Influence on Venezuela

04/12/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Today, the United States sanctioned four companies for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy and identified nine vessels as blocked property, pursuant to Executive Order 13850. These actions are a follow-on to the designations announced on April 5, which targeted entities and vessels known to be involved in the transportation of crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba.

Venezuela's ongoing democratic transition is being impeded by malign actors that continue to prop up the former Maduro regime. Venezuelans lack access to basic necessities, such as water, electricity and adequate health care, while Maduro and his cronies continue to enrich themselves and strip Venezuela of its natural assets.

These actions seek to hinder the regime's further theft and the predatory influence of Cuba, which takes Venezuela's oil and pays the regime with security and intelligence forces to keep Nicolas Maduro in power.

The United States will continue to do all we can to stand up against Cuba's support for the former Maduro regime and its hostility to the Venezuelan people's aspiration to a peaceful, prosperous, democratic future. Cuba's intervention only seeks to delay the inevitable-the peaceful transition back to freedom and democracy that is underway in Venezuela, led by the Venezuelan people, Interim President Juan Guaido, and the National Assembly.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:52:15 UTC
