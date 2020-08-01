Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Press Statement: Comsave Credit Union (Comsave) and ONO Savings and Credit Association (OSCA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 04:32am EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka, Saturday, 1st August, 2020- Further to our earlier statement, members of the public are hereby informed that preliminary investigations into Comsave Credit Union (Comsave) and ONO Savings and Credit Association (OSCA) have revealed that the two institutions, were collecting and lending money from members of the public, as independent administrators, under the disguise of Village Banking. Village Banking is a closed group of self-selected individuals, with clearly defined rules and procedures for saving and borrowing money within the group, as well as sharing the interest earned. It has also been noted that the activities had a semblance of Money Circulation Schemes which are prohibited under the Banking and Financial Services Act. In consultation with the Bank of Zambia, the DEC-Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has, therefore, exercised its authority under the law to safeguard the interests of the public. The Bank of Zambia will in due course issue a statement to help the public distinguish Village Banking from Money Circulation Schemes and what constitutes Financial Services that can only be provided under license from the relevant authorities.

We are doing our level best to ensure that interests of all stakeholders are protected, while the due process of the law takes its full course.

Members of the public who may have been undertaking financial transactions with either Comsave or OSCA, will be advised at an appropriate time to submit documentary evidence of their respective deposits in the accounts of the two entities.

We wish to reiterate that members of the public should be diligent and remain vigilant in their financial dealings, especially in the light of increased financial crimes, as well as companies that lure people with the promise of high and unrealizable returns. It is imperative for one to know and understand who they are dealing with before engaging in any business or financial transaction.

We therefore, appeal to members of the public to remain calm as investigations are still ongoing.

Issued by

Communications Division

Public Relations Unit

Bank of Zambia

Drug Enforcement Commission

Phone: +260211399300

Phone: +260211253622

Email: info@boz.zm

Email: Dec.pro@deczambia.gov.zm

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 08:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aApple removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm
RE
04:42aDHL Express partners with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to help women-led e-commerce businesses in Central America drive international sales
PU
04:42aLocal ownership delivers tourism benefits to communities
PU
04:42aKeynote Address by ITC acting Executive Director at the International Organization of Employers' Digital Conference on Trade and Employment
PU
04:42aISO certification lands Uganda tech companies onto global stage
PU
04:42aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Pandemic-hit small and medium-sized enterprises in Central Asia to get boost from European Union and International Trade Centre
PU
04:40aTrump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
RE
04:32aPRESS STATEMENT : Comsave Credit Union (Comsave) and ONO Savings and Credit Association (OSCA)
PU
04:30aS.Africa will not have universal basic income grant this year, minister says
RE
02:48aOil Giants Post Big Losses, Prepare for Long Slump -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App
5ENERGY FUELS INC. : ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q2-2020 Results & Webcast on August 8, 2020; Retires Debt, Improv..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group