Press conference to announce the Monetary Policy Committee decision on 21 May 2020

05/18/2020 | 03:56am EDT

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision press conference will be held on Thursday, 21 May 2020. The announcement will be broadcast live on SABC3, eNCA, BDTV, CNBC Africa and Newzroom Afrika at 15:00. The conference will be hosted virtually on Zoom and journalists will be given an opportunity to pose questions to members of the MPC.

A satellite feed will be available for the live broadcasting of the press conference. It will also be streamed live on the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Facebookand YouTubeaccounts.
Members of the media should RSVP to Leisel Radebe at media@resbank.co.za, after which the details for the Zoom call will be shared.

Issued by SARB Media Relations

media@resbank.co.za

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:55:11 UTC
