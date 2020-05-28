Log in
Press release

05/28/2020 | 04:53am EDT
Consumer confidence survey
28.05.2020

The telephone interviews were conducted between 4 and 18 May 2020.

Consumer confidence recovers in May 2020.

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has recovered in May 2020 after reaching an all-time low in April.

All the components of the indicator have evolved favourably this month, but to varying degrees.

In May, households have markedly revised upwards their expectations regarding both the general economic situation in Luxembourg and their personal financial situation. In the meantime, households' perception of their personal financial situation and their intentions in terms of major purchases made only slight progress.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components[1], has recovered in May 2020.

The results are presented in the table below:

Consumer confidence indicator

Expected general economic situation in Luxembourg

Perception of financial situation of households

Expected financial situation of households

Intended spending on major purchases

2018

May

-2

6

1

5

-19

June

-2

3

2

4

-18

July

1

8

4

6

-13

August

-2

2

3

6

-17

September

-2

4

6

2

-18

October

-2

4

4

7

-23

November

2

8

4

6

-12

December

-1

8

2

3

-16

2019

January

1

6

3

6

-13

February

-1

3

-1

5

-12

March

1

2

1

7

-4

April

0

4

1

2

-7

May

1

3

6

5

-8

June

-1

6

0

6

-14

July

-1

4

-2

6

-12

August

0

5

-1

6

-11

September

-3

-3

-4

4

-10

October

-5

-8

-2

2

-11

November

-2

0

-2

6

-12

December

-2

-6

-1

5

-7

2020

January

-4

-9

-2

1

-5

February

-3

-5

4

0

-9

March

-10

-24

-1

-1

-14

April

-24

-55

-4

-16

-20

May

-17

-39

-2

-7

-19

Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.

This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.

[1] The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:52:01 UTC
