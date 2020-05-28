- Press release

28.05.2020

The telephone interviews were conducted between 4 and 18 May 2020.

Consumer confidence recovers in May 2020.

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg's consumer confidence indicator has recovered in May 2020 after reaching an all-time low in April.

All the components of the indicator have evolved favourably this month, but to varying degrees.

In May, households have markedly revised upwards their expectations regarding both the general economic situation in Luxembourg and their personal financial situation. In the meantime, households' perception of their personal financial situation and their intentions in terms of major purchases made only slight progress.

In total, the consumer confidence indicator, which is the arithmetic mean of the four components [1] , has recovered in May 2020.

Consumer confidence indicator Expected general economic situation in Luxembourg Perception of financial situation of households Expected financial situation of households Intended spending on major purchases 2018 May -2 6 1 5 -19 June -2 3 2 4 -18 July 1 8 4 6 -13 August -2 2 3 6 -17 September -2 4 6 2 -18 October -2 4 4 7 -23 November 2 8 4 6 -12 December -1 8 2 3 -16 2019 January 1 6 3 6 -13 February -1 3 -1 5 -12 March 1 2 1 7 -4 April 0 4 1 2 -7 May 1 3 6 5 -8 June -1 6 0 6 -14 July -1 4 -2 6 -12 August 0 5 -1 6 -11 September -3 -3 -4 4 -10 October -5 -8 -2 2 -11 November -2 0 -2 6 -12 December -2 -6 -1 5 -7 2020 January -4 -9 -2 1 -5 February -3 -5 4 0 -9 March -10 -24 -1 -1 -14 April -24 -55 -4 -16 -20 May -17 -39 -2 -7 -19

Note: The consumer confidence indicator results from the average of balances related to (1) consumers' expectations of the general economic situation in Luxembourg; (2) the perception of their financial situation over the past 12 months; (3) their expected financial situation over the next 12 months; and (4) their intended spending on major purchases (furniture, electrical devices…). Balances are constructed as the difference between the percentages of respondents giving positive and negative replies.

This survey is co-financed by the European Commission.

[1] The four components of the consumer confidence indicator are seasonally adjusted.

