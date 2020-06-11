- Press release

11.06.2020

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 10 June 2020 to 21 July 2020, amounts to 5 356 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have decreased by 204 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

