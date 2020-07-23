- Press release

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Luxembourg, 22 July 2020

Evolution of reserve requirement

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 22 July 2020 to 15 September 2020, amounts to 5 268 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have decreased by 88 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

1