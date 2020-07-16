Log in
Press release CIRCLE SpA: takes part to European project MOSES, which enhances modal shift for Short Sea Shipping (SSS), receiving a contribution of EUR 266.875 - 16th July 2020

07/16/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CIRCLE S.p.A.: takes part to European project MOSES, which enhances modal shift for Short Sea Shipping (SSS), receiving a contribution of EUR 266.875.

Genoa, July 16th, 2020

Circle S.p.A. ("Circle"), company heading the homonymous Group specialized in the analysis and development of automation and digitalization solutions for port and intermodal logistics sectors, listed on the AIM Italia market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, takes part to European project MOSES* (AutoMated Vessels and Supply Chain Optimisation for Sustainable Short Sea Shipping), financed by European Union within Horizon 2020 Programme and coordinated by NTUA - National Technical University of Athens.

Selected with other 16 partners from 7 European Countries, Circle will receive a contribution of EUR 266.875 as leader of different strategic tasks, like promotion and dissemination through digital multichannel platform for Motorways of the Sea www.onthemosway.euand among related stakeholders within its assignment at the side of European Commission (DG MOVE) for the development of "MoS Implementation Plan 2019-2022".

MOSES aims to significantly enhance the SSS component of the European container supply chain by addressing the vulnerabilities and strains that relate to the operation of large containerships.

To achieve its objectives MOSES will follow a two-fold strategy, which consists of reducing the total time to berth for Hub Ports of TEN-T("Trans-European Transport") Network and stimulating the use of SSS feeder services to small ports (hub and spoke traffic) that have limited or no infrastructure.

*MOSES has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 861678. The content of this document reflects only the authors' view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information if contains.

Established in Genoa in June 2012, Circle S.p.A. is a company with distinctive vertical skills in the port sector and intermodal logistics specialized in consulting and in the development of products for automation and for the Supply Chain digitalization. The acquisition, at the end of 2017, of 51% of Info.era guaranteed the strengthening of the related Milos® and Sinfomar® software products, focused on the intermodal logistics sector, inland terminals and port terminals, ports (Port Community System of the Port of Trieste, in example), as well as to MTOs and maritime agencies. During 2019 Circle is further strengthening the solutions portfolio, in the IOT, Optimization, Digital Twin, Big Data, Process Automation sectors and, in July 2019, Circle has acquired 100% of Progetto Adele, a software house specialized in the development of vertical software systems on the Supply Chain with the two Master SPED and Master TRADE solutions, respectively dedicated to shipping and logistics, and commerce and industry. Furthermore, through the Connecting EU Business Unit, Circle supports Public Authorities and Private Companies by achieving their strategic objectives through European funding (Project Anticipation) and with digital and social multichannel promotion, organization of physical and virtual events and business to business matching, aimed at strengthening their relations and business proposals in Europe (EU Branding). From October 26th, 2018 Circle is listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana (alphanumeric code: CIRC; ISIN code for ordinary shares: IT. 0005344996). Circle is an Innovative SME.

For further information

Issuer: Circle S.p.A.

Registered office Via Santa Radegonda 11, 20121 Milan

Operational headquarters Via Bombrini 13/3, 16149 Genoa

Nicoletta Garzoni, Media Relations Manager & Investor Relator

Mail: press@circletouch.eu

Mobile: +39 339 2367218

IR Top Consulting, Investor & Media Relations - Via Bigli 19, 20121 Milan

Mail: ir@irtop.com

Phone: +39 02 4547 3883/4

Nominated Adviser (NomAd): Integrae SIM S.p.A. - Via Meravigli 13, 20123 Milan

Mail: info@integraesim.it

Disclaimer

Circle S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:25:08 UTC
