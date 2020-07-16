Press release CIRCLE SpA: takes part to European project MOSES, which enhances modal shift for Short Sea Shipping (SSS), receiving a contribution of EUR 266.875 - 16th July 2020

PRESS RELEASE

CIRCLE S.p.A.: takes part to European project MOSES, which enhances modal shift for Short Sea Shipping (SSS), receiving a contribution of EUR 266.875.

Genoa, July 16th, 2020

Circle S.p.A. ("Circle"), company heading the homonymous Group specialized in the analysis and development of automation and digitalization solutions for port and intermodal logistics sectors, listed on the AIM Italia market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, takes part to European project MOSES* (AutoMated Vessels and Supply Chain Optimisation for Sustainable Short Sea Shipping), financed by European Union within Horizon 2020 Programme and coordinated by NTUA - National Technical University of Athens.

Selected with other 16 partners from 7 European Countries, Circle will receive a contribution of EUR 266.875 as leader of different strategic tasks, like promotion and dissemination through digital multichannel platform for Motorways of the Sea www.onthemosway.euand among related stakeholders within its assignment at the side of European Commission (DG MOVE) for the development of "MoS Implementation Plan 2019-2022".

MOSES aims to significantly enhance the SSS component of the European container supply chain by addressing the vulnerabilities and strains that relate to the operation of large containerships.

To achieve its objectives MOSES will follow a two-fold strategy, which consists of reducing the total time to berth for Hub Ports of TEN-T("Trans-European Transport") Network and stimulating the use of SSS feeder services to small ports (hub and spoke traffic) that have limited or no infrastructure.

*MOSES has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 861678. The content of this document reflects only the authors' view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information if contains.