Press release: SDGs and Her Initiative announces the winners of 2019 global competition

03/20/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Winners of the 2019 SDGs and Her competition, Vandana Suri (left), owner of TaxShe in India, and Saida Yusupova (right), owner of Green Business Innovation in Uzbekistan.

(Washington, 18 March) - The global SDGs and Her Competition announced the winners of the 2019 global competition. The contest, co-sponsored by the World Bank Group, UNDP, UN Women, and the Wharton School's Zicklin Centre, showcases women micro-entrepreneurs who are helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through their business operations.

The winning entries are Taxshe, owned by Vandana Suri from India, and Green Business Innovation, owned by Saida Yusupova from Uzbekistan.

TaxShe is an exclusive, all-women, driver-on-demand service that provides transportation services to school children and women workers, making day-time and late-night travel safe. Based in Bangalore, TaxShe selects drivers from marginalized communities, provides them with professional driving skills, and employs them as part- or full-time drivers. Through its business, TaxShe addresses SDG 5 to further gender equality, SDG 8 to promote decent work and economic growth, and SDG 10 to reduce inequality.

Green Business Innovation operates in the areas of green business and technology, providing content and partnership support for 3 projects: a science accelerator, a water accelerator, and the ClimateLaunchpad in Uzbekistan. The company links the UN Sustainable Development Goals with green business opportunities. Through its consultancy work, the company addresses SDG 6 to ensure clean water and sanitation for all; SDG 8 to promote decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 to build industry, innovation, and resilient infrastructure; and SDG 13 to take urgent climate action.

Suri, and Saida will speak about their work and impact at an Award Ceremony on 11 April 2019, taking place on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The SDGs and Her competition seeks to increase knowledge about the SDGs and their potential impacts on women as well as to collaborate with private sector partners and share best practices and innovative ideas.

To see the full press release visit World Bank

Disclaimer

UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 17:49:05 UTC
