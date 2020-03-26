Log in
Press release about Closure of In-Person Money Exchange Locations

03/26/2020 | 07:33am EDT

this is part of wider measures introduced by the Government to close non-essential shops and public spaces to tackle the COVID-19 virus. The most important thing that the people of Qatar can do to contain the spread of the virus is to reduce day-to-day contact with other people.

Throughout the period of closure, money can be transferred through online exchange services, mobile applications and Ooredoo Money. All services allow users to transfer money abroad instantly either online or through their phone.

Full guidance on how to access and use these alternative services will be made available in multiple languages across multiple sites and channels in Qatar.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 11:32:03 UTC
