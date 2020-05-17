Press release about of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 05/2020.

About one-third of Palestinian households have a computer

The results of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 324,101 households which is equivalent to 33% of households own a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) in Palestine (36% in the West Bank and 29% in Gaza Strip). While the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who used the computer from any location was 26% in Palestine (25% in the West Bank and 28% in Gaza Strip).

The results also showed that the percentage of households with children (10-17 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) is 44% in Palestine (50% in the West Bank and 36% in Gaza Strip), while the percentage of households with individuals (18-24 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) is 60% in Palestine (63% in the West Bank and 55% in the Gaza Strip).

About 80% of the Palestinian households have access to internet at their homes

The results of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 80% of the households in Palestine have internet access at home in 2019 (84% in the West Bank and 73% in Gaza Strip). The results also showed that there is no significant gap on the availability of internet line among Palestinian households between urban and rural areas, where the percentage reached 80% in urban areas and 81% in rural areas, while it reached 75% in camps.

Moreover, the results showed that the percentage of households with children (10-17 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have internet access at home is 86% in Palestine (91% in the West Bank and 78% in Gaza Strip). While the percentage of households with individuals (18-24 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and have internet service at home is 93% in Palestine (96% in the West Bank and 89% in Gaza Strip).