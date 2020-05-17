Log in
Press release about of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 05/2020.

05/17/2020 | 10:01am BST

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Issued on: 17/05/2020

Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Ministry of Telecom and Information Technology issue a joint press release on the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 17/05/2020.

4.2 Million cellular mobile subscriptions

There was an increase in the cellular mobile subscriptions by the end of 2019 reaching 4.2 million subscribers in Palestine compared to 2.6 million at the end of 2010, with an increase of 63%. In return, this reflected in the mobile penetration rate per 100 inhabitants which reached 85 mobiles at the end of 2019 compared to 65 mobiles at the end of 2010.

Total Number of ADSL Subscribers in Palestine,

2010-2019 (Thousands)

400

357 361

363

(Thousands)

350

321

200

156

300

275

250

213 235

185

Number

150

119

100

50

0

Year

Total Number of Cellular Mobile Lines in

Palestine 2010-2019 (Thousands)

5,000

4,500

(Thousands)

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

Number

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Year

An increase of more than 200% in the number of ADSL subscribers

The total number of ADSL subscribers in Palestine1 increased to about 363 thousand by the end of 2019 compared with 119 thousand by the end of 2010, with an increase of 205%.

97% of Palestinian households have at least one cellular mobile line, with a wide use of Smartphones

The data of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 97% of the households in Palestine have one or more cellular mobile lines (97% in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip). The results also showed that the percentage of households that own one Smartphone or more was 86% in Palestine (91% in the West Bank and 78% in Gaza Strip).

Also, the results of the survey showed that the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who own a cellular mobile is 75% in Palestine (82% in the West Bank and 64% in Gaza Strip); 71% for females and 79% for males. The survey results also showed that the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who use a cellular mobile is 88% among males and 85% among females.

Percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who

own or use a cellular mobile by sex, 2019

1 Data excluded those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli occupation in 1967.

Males Females

100

79.2

87.5

84.6

70.5

80

percent

60

40

20

0

Own a Cellular Mobile Use a Cellular Mobile

[1]

About one-third of Palestinian households have a computer

The results of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 324,101 households which is equivalent to 33% of households own a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) in Palestine (36% in the West Bank and 29% in Gaza Strip). While the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who used the computer from any location was 26% in Palestine (25% in the West Bank and 28% in Gaza Strip).

The results also showed that the percentage of households with children (10-17 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) is 44% in Palestine (50% in the West Bank and 36% in Gaza Strip), while the percentage of households with individuals (18-24 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have a computer (desktop, laptop or tablet) is 60% in Palestine (63% in the West Bank and 55% in the Gaza Strip).

About 80% of the Palestinian households have access to internet at their homes

The results of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 80% of the households in Palestine have internet access at home in 2019 (84% in the West Bank and 73% in Gaza Strip). The results also showed that there is no significant gap on the availability of internet line among Palestinian households between urban and rural areas, where the percentage reached 80% in urban areas and 81% in rural areas, while it reached 75% in camps.

Moreover, the results showed that the percentage of households with children (10-17 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and who have internet access at home is 86% in Palestine (91% in the West Bank and 78% in Gaza Strip). While the percentage of households with individuals (18-24 years old) who are currently enrolled in education and have internet service at home is 93% in Palestine (96% in the West Bank and 89% in Gaza Strip).

Moreover, the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who used the internet from anywhere reached 71% in Palestine (74% in the West Bank and 65% in Gaza Strip). Also, data showed that the percentage of male internet users reached 72% compared to 69% of females. It is noted that 96% of individuals (10 years and above) used the internet via a Smartphone, whereas the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who used the internet via a computer (desktop or laptop) is about 22% and 10% used the internet through a tablet. Furthermore, results showed that the highest percentage of those who use the internet are young people in the age group (18-29)with a percentage of (86%).

Percentage of Individuals (10 Years and Above) Who Use

the Internet by Age Groups in Palestine, 2019

100

85.9

79.6

80

65.7

68.5

Percent

60

55.0

40

23.6

20

0

10-17

18-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60+

Age Group

Additionally, the survey results showed that the percentage of individuals (10 years and above) who use social or professional networks in Palestine reached 86% (90% in the West Bank and 79% in Gaza Strip). While this percentage reached 84% among females and 88% among males.

A large gap exists between female-headed households and male-headed households in terms of the availability of ICT tools Data of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 38% of female-headedhouseholds do not have a Smartphone compared to 11% of the households headed by males, where their individuals do not have a Smartphone in Palestine. The survey data also showed that there is a large gap between female-headedhouseholds compared to male- headed households in the availability of a computer, as the percentage of female-headedhouseholds that have a computer (desktop, laptop

[2]

or tablet) reached 19% compared to 35% for households headed by males in Palestine. Also, the results showed that 45% of female-headed households do not have internet access at home compared to 17% of male-headed households who do not have internet access at home.

Availability of ICT tools in Palestine by sex of head of the

household for the year 2019

Male Female

100

89.3

82.7

80

Percent

61.9

54.7

60

40

34.9

20

19.2

0

Availability of

Availability of

Availability of

smartphone

computer

Internet at

home

About 73% of individuals (10 years and above) have basic ICT skills

The data of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that about 73% of individuals (10 years and above) in Palestine, who used the computer, have basic skills such as copying files, folders or using copying and pasting tools, in addition to sending emails with attachments. 46% of individuals (10 years and above), who used the computer, have standard skills such as installing or configuring software or using computational formulas on spreadsheets.

Percentage of Individuals (10 Years and above) Who

Have ICT Skills in Palestine, 2019

About 8% of Internet Users Purchased Goods or Services Online

The results of the Household Survey on Information and Communications Technology, 2019 showed that 8% of internet users purchased goods or services online in Palestine (9% in the West Bank and 6% in Gaza Strip). As for the type of good or service purchased online, the survey results showed that 63% of individuals (18 years and above), who purchased goods or services via the internet, bought clothes, shoes, sportswear or accessories, followed by cosmetics with a percentage of 22%, followed by household goods (for example, furniture, toys...etc; excluding consumer electronic products) by 20%.

For more information, please call:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah - Palestine P.O. Box 1647

Tel.: (972/970) 2 298 2700

Fax: (972/970) 2 298 2710

Toll Free: 1800300300

Email: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Ministry of Telecom and Information Technology Ramallah - Palestine P.O. Box 674

Tel.: (970/972) 2 2419350

Fax: (970/972) 2 2419357

Complaints Line: 131

Email: info@mtit.gov.ps

Website: http://www.mtit.pna.ps

100

80

73.3

Percent

60

46.1

40

20

10.7

0

Basic Skills

Standard Skills

Advanced Skills

[3]

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 09:00:09 UTC
