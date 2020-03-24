Press release for scale down operations at various facilities-attached

This is for your information and records.

This with reference to the captioned subject, please find attached a press release as Annexure - "A", for taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19.

Jindal Saw Limited scale down operations at various facilities

New Delhi, March 24, 2020: Jindal Saw Limited has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19,which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencingand minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and social distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.

As a precautionary step, the Government policy now requires scale down of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision to scale down the production.

The Company will scale down its office operations at Delhi and scale down production facilities at Nashik, Nagothane -Maharashtra, Mundra - Gujarat, Indore- Madhya Pradesh and Bhilwara - Rajasthan with immediate effect till further notice.

The company has promulgated BCP which includes working from home using technologies for connectivity and communication.

The duration of this scale down will depend on the Government regulation and the ground reality.

