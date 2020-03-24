Press release for scale down operations at various facilities-attached

|
March 24, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Corporate Relation Department
Listing Department,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Exchange Plaza,
Rotunga Building Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Stock code: 500378
Stock code: JINDALSAW
Sub. : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sir,
This with reference to the captioned subject, please find attached a press release as Annexure - "A", for taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Jindal Saw Limited,
Sunil K. Jain
Company Secretary
FCS: 3056
Annexure - "A"
Jindal Saw Limited scale down operations at various facilities
New Delhi, March 24, 2020: Jindal Saw Limited has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19,which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencingand minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and social distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.
As a precautionary step, the Government policy now requires scale down of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision to scale down the production.
The Company will scale down its office operations at Delhi and scale down production facilities at Nashik, Nagothane -Maharashtra, Mundra - Gujarat, Indore- Madhya Pradesh and Bhilwara - Rajasthan with immediate effect till further notice.
The company has promulgated BCP which includes working from home using technologies for connectivity and communication.
The duration of this scale down will depend on the Government regulation and the ground reality.
