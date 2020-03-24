Log in
Press release for scale down operations at various facilities-attached

03/24/2020 | 06:58am EDT

March 24, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Corporate Relation Department

Listing Department,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza,

Rotunga Building Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Stock code: 500378

Stock code: JINDALSAW

Sub. : Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir,

This with reference to the captioned subject, please find attached a press release as Annexure - "A", for taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Jindal Saw Limited,

Sunil K. Jain

Company Secretary

FCS: 3056

Corporate Office : Jindal Centre, 12 Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi- 110066 • Phone: +91 (11) 26188360 - 74, 26188345 Fax: +91 (11) 26170691

Regd. Office : A-1, UPSIDC, Indl. Area, Nandgaon Road, Kosi Kalan, Distt. Mathura (U.P.) - 281403Website:• www.jindalsaw.com

CIN: L27104UP1984PLC023979

Annexure - "A"

Jindal Saw Limited scale down operations at various facilities

New Delhi, March 24, 2020: Jindal Saw Limited has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19,which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencingand minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and social distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject.

As a precautionary step, the Government policy now requires scale down of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision to scale down the production.

The Company will scale down its office operations at Delhi and scale down production facilities at Nashik, Nagothane -Maharashtra, Mundra - Gujarat, Indore- Madhya Pradesh and Bhilwara - Rajasthan with immediate effect till further notice.

The company has promulgated BCP which includes working from home using technologies for connectivity and communication.

The duration of this scale down will depend on the Government regulation and the ground reality.

Corporate Office : Jindal Centre, 12 Bhikaiji Cama Place, New Delhi- 110066 • Phone: +91 (11) 26188360 - 74, 26188345 Fax: +91 (11) 26170691

Regd. Office : A-1, UPSIDC, Indl. Area, Nandgaon Road, Kosi Kalan, Distt. Mathura (U.P.) - 281403Website:• www.jindalsaw.com

CIN: L27104UP1984PLC023979

Disclaimer

Jindal Saw Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 10:57:10 UTC
