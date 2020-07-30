Press release of the BCT Executive Board meeting held on 29 July 2020 Read more

The Board held its periodic meeting on 29 July 2020 and outlined points scheduled on its agenda. It examined recent trends in the economic, monetary and financial situation, mainly the latest update of economic growth forecasts which is expected to shrink strongly by 6.5% in line with activity regression in most sectors, particularly export-oriented industries, as well as tourism and transport, and to a lesser degree non-manufacturing industries.

Besides, main growth drivers are expected to grow at a sharply low pace, notably investments, in line with uncertain prospects due to COVID-19 pandemic, as well as private consumption and the shrinking volume of trade with abroad, resulting mainly from the decrease in demand in the Euro-Zone and ongoing difficulties in the extracting industries sectors, namely oil and phosphate.

On the other hand, the Board noted the inflation rate's drop to 5.8%, in annual shift, over June 2020, against 6.3% a month before, due to the slower progress pace of the prices of manufacturing products, foodstuff and services.

Likewise, core inflation's (excluding controlled and fresh ones) growth pace decelerated over the same month after having stood at relatively high levels over the previous months, posting 5.6% against 6% in May 2020.

As for latest trends in the external sector, the Board noticed the current deficit's regression to about 4% of GDP, over the first half of the current year, against 5.6% over the same period of the previous year, due mainly to economic activity's downturn both at the national and international levels, as reflected by the pace of trade and tourist activity. However, net external capital inflows helped to cover the current deficit and boost the level of net assets in foreign currency, up to 20,903 MTD or 136 days of import as of 27 July 2020 against 16,078 MTD and 90 days on the same date of 2019.

Following deliberations and discussions on the above-mentioned issues, the Board underlined the need to resume political stability in order to prevent against the climate of vagueness and uncertainty which makes the economic crisis worse. In fact, such a stability constitutes a key factor in undertaking the required structural reforms so as to give impetus to the economy and promote investment. Moreover, the Board asserted that the Central Bank will continue its close follow up of trends in economic, monetary and financial indicators and decided to keep unchanged the Central Bank of Tunisia's key interest rate.