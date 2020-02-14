Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov's participation in the 1st Meeting of BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas within the framework of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020

On February 11-13, St Petersburg was the venue of the 1stMeeting of BRICS Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas during the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov.

The parties conducted a detailed exchange of opinions and reviewed topical matters regarding five-sided cooperation, including ways of further consolidating such collaboration and boosting the efficiency of existing working mechanisms along all three areas of BRICS strategic partnership, namely, politics and security, the economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts.

They submitted an updated version of the five BRICS countries' Events Calendar for 2020. There are plans to hold over 150 meetings and forums, including over 20 at the level of ministers and heads of departmental agencies. The Russian side unveiled the priorities of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 under the motto BRICS Strategic Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth.

Sergey Ryabkov held bilateral meetings with the heads of the delegations from the BRICS countries on the sidelines of the event.