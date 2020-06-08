Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

On June 8, 2020, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers discussed in detail the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various areas against the backdrop of the gradual decline of the coronavirus pandemic. They agreed to maintain close coordination in the step-by-step recovery of bilateral ties.

The diplomats exchanged views on topical developments in the Middle East. Discussing the situation in Syria, they analysed the implementation of the Russia-Turkey agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone in the context of fulfilling the Additional Protocol of March 5, 2020 to the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018.

They reaffirmed their mutual intention to create conditions for the reconciliation of the conflicting parties in Libya in the interests of political and diplomatic settlement under UN aegis. The diplomats also reaffirmed the need to appoint a new UN Secretary-General envoy on Libya as soon as possible.

The ministers supported the efforts to overcome the deadlock in Palestine-Israeli relations as soon as possible via direct talks between the sides with the participation of the Quartet of international mediators, the Arab League and the Islamic Cooperation Organisation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 21:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ICU Medical, Inc. - ICUI
GL
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA
GL
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF
GL
05:55pTETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE
GL
05:53pBIO KEY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:50pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT
GL
05:48pDOCUMENT SECURITY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:48pPress release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu
PU
05:48pPURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Gelesis Receives Approval to Market PLENITY™ in Europe as a Weight Loss Treatment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG : ALSTRIA OFFICE : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group