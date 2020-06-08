Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu

On June 8, 2020, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers discussed in detail the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various areas against the backdrop of the gradual decline of the coronavirus pandemic. They agreed to maintain close coordination in the step-by-step recovery of bilateral ties.

The diplomats exchanged views on topical developments in the Middle East. Discussing the situation in Syria, they analysed the implementation of the Russia-Turkey agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone in the context of fulfilling the Additional Protocol of March 5, 2020 to the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018.

They reaffirmed their mutual intention to create conditions for the reconciliation of the conflicting parties in Libya in the interests of political and diplomatic settlement under UN aegis. The diplomats also reaffirmed the need to appoint a new UN Secretary-General envoy on Libya as soon as possible.

The ministers supported the efforts to overcome the deadlock in Palestine-Israeli relations as soon as possible via direct talks between the sides with the participation of the Quartet of international mediators, the Arab League and the Islamic Cooperation Organisation.