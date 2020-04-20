Log in
Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre

04/20/2020

On April 20, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre, at the latter's initiative.

The ministers discussed the state of and prospects for Russian-Somali cooperation in various areas. They focused on efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and emphasised the importance of intensifying the efforts of the entire international community, including at the IMF and the World Bank, to counteract the spread of this infection and neutralise its negative consequences, taking into account the needs of the countries on the African continent.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 20:15:09 UTC
