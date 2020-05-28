Pressure BioSciences Announces Launch of Novel, FDA Registered Immune Booster by Pending Merger Partner Cannaworx, Inc.

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced that its pending merger partner Cannaworx, Inc. will be launching its patented and proprietary immune booster supplement by mid-July 2020. The Company believes that post-launch, this product could be one of the very few, and perhaps the only, OTC (over the counter), FDA registered, hemp-containing supplements with an immune booster claim.

The immune system is responsible for protecting the body against illness and disease. It is comprised of a complex set of components, including organs (e.g., spleen), the lymph system, antibodies, bone marrow, and white blood cells (e.g., T cells, which play an important role in the immune response). Since the immune system's job is to keep us healthy by defending against invaders (e.g., bacteria and viruses), it is important to keep our immune system as strong as possible. Healthy living is the primary recommended strategy to achieve this goal – but this strategy can be powerfully supplemented with high quality immune boosters. Immune boosters have become very popular in recent years; for example, it is estimated that the global immune booster market will exceed $25B by 2025.

The active ingredient in the Cannaworx immune booster is a patented, proprietary blend of 44 amino acid fragments from pepsin. The product has the unique and beneficial ability of significantly increasing the number of T helper cells in the human body. T helper cells serve a critical function in the human immune response as they enable macrophage cells to kill and consume bacteria, viruses, and other invaders. Consequently, the company's product is different from most other immune boosters on the market today, as it is a novel and potent T cell stimulator, enabling the immune system to aggressively defend against invasions of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Dr. Bobby Ghalili, co-founder and President of Cannaworx, commented: "To further enhance the immune boosting effect, we added hemp seed oil (no THC) to our patented formulation. Hemp seed oil is rich in essential fatty acids (e.g., omega-6 and omega-3) and antioxidants that may help fight inflammation, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Omega-3 is also thought to have a positive impact on the bowel microbiome as a prebiotic, providing further support to the immune system. The manufacturing process of the patented 44 amino acid fragment formulation is highly proprietary, protected, and would be nearly impossible to imitate."

Dr. Ghalili continued: "At the frontline of our commercialization strategy is our novel active ingredient, our addition of hemp seed oil, and our FDA registration with an issued NDI number (1140). We plan to introduce our unique immune booster initially to the U.S. market through the network of over 50 sales representatives who are part of the Five Leaf Labs pending acquisition announced on May 19, 2020. We are also working closely with in-coming CEO Jim Morrison to expand on-line and retail channels. With this novel patented product, its unique immune boosting capabilities, its enhanced hemp seed oil addition, and a strong sales and distribution network, we expect the upcoming launch of our immune booster to generate strong revenue immediately following its mid-July product launch."

As recently announced, Cannaworx Inc., SkinScience Labs, and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. have agreed to merge into a new company that will be named Availa Bio. Availa Bio will have an opening IP portfolio of 31 issued and many more pending patents, an existing worldwide base of hundreds of corporate and thousands of retail customers, and existing revenue from multiple products already on the market. Availa Bio will be led by Mr. Jim Morrison, the former President of L'Oréal, Sexy Hair, StarShop, and Graham Webb. Mr. Morrison is universally regarded as one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space worldwide.

The Letter of Intent between Cannaworx and SkinScience Labs, and the Letter of Intent between PBI and Cannaworx, Inc. are subject to certain closing conditions, including completion of all due diligence and acquisition financing.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressurebased solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra high levels to safely and reproducibly control biomolecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO

(508) 230-1828 (T)



Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman

(650) 703-8557 (T)

Source: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

SOURCE Pressure BioSciences, Inc.