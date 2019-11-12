Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presto Engineering : Achieves EAL6 Certification for Secure Product Provisioning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:01am EST

Certification involves set of stringent quality assurance requirements for protecting high-value assets against significant risks

Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, has achieved EAL6 (Evaluation Assurance Level 6) -- an assurance and independent verification of very high levels of security to protect valuable data.

“Presto Engineering is a secured application leader that ships more than 50 million secured products for customers annually, so naturally, achieving EAL6 certification is an important accomplishment for us and for our customers,” said Cédric Mayor, COO, Presto Engineering. “It is a highly-recognized criterion that provides our customers with high confidence that the security features in the products we develop for them are reliably implemented.”

Secured applications initiated with the smart card industry and now permeate most industrial applications, as well as automotive and IoT. EAL, which ranges from 1-7 (a higher level means that the evaluation completed a more stringent set of quality assurance requirements), is a critical aspect to consider when selecting an outsourced manufacturing partner for secure applications.

“As a leading outsourced operations provider for secure applications, being ‘EAL6 Certified’ sets us apart from the competition and gives our customers the confidence that the security requirements for their products have been met,” said Mayor.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal and secured applications – from tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second-quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outlook
RE
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outlook
RE
03:44aSUI SOUTH GAS : Gas price increase
AQ
03:43aNISSAN MOTOR : April-Sept. operating profit tanks 85% on stronger yen
AQ
03:41aFORTUM : Uniper, subject to Fortum bid, remains independent for now - CFO
RE
03:40aJOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE VT NM : FWD in insurance distribution deal with Vietcombank bank, buys venture
RE
03:35aMEEZAN BANKXDXB : Bank wins EOBI Best Compliant Employer award
AQ
03:35aNATIONAL BANK : NBP celebrates its 70th anniversary on Nov.12
AQ
03:35aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : PSX gains 825 points
AQ
03:35aAftermath Receives TSX Venture Acceptance for the Challacollo Acquisition and Enters into Binding Agreement With Mandalay Resources
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..
5Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group