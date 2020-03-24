Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presto Engineering : Reports Gender Equality Index Score

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, published for the first year its Index on professional gender equality in accordance to the 2006/54/CE European directive.

“Equality is about ensuring that every individual has an equal opportunity to excel to the best of his or her ability,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. “This initiative is part of a broader push for Diversity and Inclusion in our industry. We are proud to participate actively in order to provide a fair, safe and motivating working environment for anyone interested in contributing to our success.”

Presto Engineering scored 90 out of 100 points on the Index. The company has approximately 150 employees based across France, Denmark, UK, USA, Thailand and Taiwan.

The company is doubling its training budget this year in order to continue to provide exciting opportunities to its team members. The Gender Index Equality Score is available on the Presto website at: https://www.presto-eng.com/Careers/One-of-us.html.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal and secured applications – from design, tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aINTICA SYSTEMS AG : Provisional figures for 2019 - Guidance confirmed, pandemic based uncertainty hurts outlook
EQ
02:35aCANCOM : Publication of Annual Report 2019 and forecast for 2020 postponed to 28 April 2020. Changed IFRS revenue recognition leads to lower consolidated revenue but higher EBITDA margin (adjusted).
EQ
02:35aHAIER SMART HOME : IoT solution for protective clothing production and mobile gate for fever measurement and disinfection in the struggle against COVID-19
EQ
02:31aEDGEWARE PUBL : adds automated QoE optimization to its multi-CDN control platform StreamPilot
AQ
02:30aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange
AQ
02:30aClarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange
GL
02:29aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Halves Top Execs' Pay to Finance Coronavirus Fund; Reviews 2020 Dividend
DJ
02:23aNEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2019
PU
02:23aNESTLE S A : Nestlé S.A. maintains date of Annual General Meeting, changes format in light of coronavirus
AQ
02:21aNORDEX : gives 2020 outlook, points to coronavirus risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
3WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : CFO Warns Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group