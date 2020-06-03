Pretium : Adds Senior Bankruptcy and Distressed Specialist as Senior Managing Director

Pretium, a leading investment firm with $14 billion of managed assets, today announced that Matthew Cantor has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director focused on Bankruptcy and Distressed assets. In his role, Mr. Cantor will help identify and provide diligence on investments across the firm’s credit platform.

Mr. Cantor joins Pretium with more than two decades of distressed credit, bankruptcy and special situations experience. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel for Lehman Brothers Holdings, Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing the company’s complex litigation matters that generated positive outcomes for creditors. Previously, Mr. Cantor was a founding principal at Normandy Hill Capital L.P., an investment manager focused on distressed, event-driven credit and special situations. Earlier in his career, he was a partner Weil, Gotshal & Manages LLP, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he represented debtors, creditors, and investors.

Donald Mullen, CEO and Founder of Pretium, said, “We are pleased to welcome Matt and his depth of knowledge in the bankruptcy arena to Pretium. As corporate America recovers from the effects of the global pandemic, we look forward to leveraging Matt’s unique insights as we look to identify attractive investment opportunities.”

Mr. Cantor said, “Pretium has built a world-class team of investment professionals with substantial investment experience across market cycles and I am excited to be joining the firm at this time.”

In February 2020, Pretium expanded its credit investment platform with the acquisition of Latigo Partners, L.P., an event-driven investment firm focused on distressed and special situations.

ABOUT PRETIUM

Pretium is a $14 billion specialized alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, residential credit, and corporate and structured credit. The firm was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising from structural changes and inefficiencies within residential housing and mortgage finance. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational infrastructure that provides exceptional market intelligence within the U.S. residential housing, mortgage, and corporate credit markets. We believe that insight combined with our investment experience and deep focus on these markets creates a strategic advantage for our clients. For more information, please visit www.pretium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005297/en/