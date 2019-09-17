Pretty Thing Launches Cheeky Anti-Conference for Creative Womxn

CHELSEA, N.Y., Sep 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Pretty Thing founders, Sarah Hawkins, and Myah Hollis, have announced that their innovative "anti-conference" event series, entitled Pretty Thing Tour, will be launching in NYC on September 21 at Betaworks Studios in Chelsea, and will continue onto Los Angeles at The Riveter in Marina Del Rey in November.



Tour [and Pretty Thing] is on a mission to disrupt the traditional millennial conference model. The one-day-only event, is designed specifically for female-identifying creatives and entrepreneurs-complete with a brunch, a two-hour wrap party, intimate breakouts, panels, keynotes, and a devout focus on practical and unfiltered advice.



"Tour is a place to find creatives and entrepreneurs in an unapologetically womxn-centric environment, spill the tea, and level each other up," says Hawkins. "No pretense or stuffy vibes allowed."



"We designed Tour to be intimate, intentional, and inclusive. It's important to us that people leave with genuine connections and a literal list of things they can do the very next day to get them closer to where they want to be," describes Hollis.



"Our community isn't dumb. They know when they're being pandered to. The main feedback that we received from our flagship event in LA, the inspiration behind Tour, is that the attendees were surprised by how much they learned. They showed up and they took tedious notes and they went home and made sh*t happen. That needs to be the norm. It's only a matter of time before a cute aesthetic and a lineup of influencers isn't going to cut it anymore," continues Hollis.



Tickets for Pretty Thing Tour are available at https://www.prettythingstudios.com/registration and are $249 + processing fees. Remote access tickets for the evening keynote livestream are also available. Pretty Thing Tour 2019 is presented by Solow.



About Pretty Thing Tour 2019:



Pretty Thing's beloved flagship event is back and more unapologetic than ever. Pretty Thing Tour is the anti-conference for female-identifying creatives + entrepreneurs who don't just want to be inspired, they want to be empowered with the knowledge and resources that they need to level up. The one-day event will be hitting New York City and Los Angeles in 2019.



Tour was designed to be an inclusive experience catered to the full spectrum of creative careers, packed with keynotes, panels, and activations on TV + film, digital content, art, wellness, business, tech and more. Giving womxn the real, unfiltered answers to their actual questions, told by other boss babes killing it in their industries. Kick the day off with a brunch and wrap with a 2-hour party. Find your people, build your business, and make your art. This is not your mother's conference. See you on Tour. Learn more at: https://www.prettythingstudios.com/tour-2019



