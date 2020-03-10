Prevencio Inks Microsoft Deal

Agreement leads to Microsoft Healthcare’s 500+ salesforce selling Prevencio’s HART blood tests

Prevencio, Inc. today announces a Microsoft Agreement which includes Microsoft’s Azure AI-computing Cloud and Microsoft’s marketing expertise, leading to Microsoft Healthcare’s 500+ salesforce selling Prevencio’s novel AI-driven HART cardiac blood tests. Microsoft’s salesforce will sell HART tests into its existing customer base, including hospitals and life science accounts. Additional terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Recently, technology companies have been in heated pursuit of integrating technology, including AI and machine learning, with healthcare. Microsoft has invested more than $500 million to assist startups in scaling commercialization. In addition to Azure AI, marketing expertise and its salesforce, Microsoft provides digital and social campaigns to promote product launch, a customized Go-to-Market plan, and targeted industry marketing and account planning.

Prevencio’s Principal Investigator, James L. Januzzi, MD, a practicing cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, said, “Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the US—killing more people than all cancers combined. With more than 15 million US heart disease patients, and tens of millions of additional patients at risk, there is a clear unmet need for highly accurate, AI-based, multi-protein blood tests. Machine learning and AI, in conjunction with multiple proteins or genes, have been successful in improving diagnosis and care of cancer patients. It is rewarding to see these important technological advancements being applied to cardiac care.”

Prevencio HART tests have consistently demonstrated higher accuracy as compared to standard risk scores or standard-of-care tests. Late this month, at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions, the company will present compelling HART CAD data demonstrating high accuracy as compared to nuclear and stress echo tests. This presentation will add to the impressive 16 peer-reviewed scientific presentations and manuscripts supporting the accuracy and clinical benefit of Prevencio’s novel AI-driven HART tests.

“We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to launch our HART tests on the Azure AI-computing, secure cloud and to sell into large healthcare systems and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Microsoft’s efforts will complement our corporate focus on offering our HART tests to concierge physicians,” stated Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Based on robust physician and patient feedback, we plan to launch in July 2020 our HART CVE test for a patient’s one-year risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac death and HART CAD for diagnosis of heart disease.”

Rhyne concluded, “We are grateful for our ongoing collaboration with Dr. Januzzi, MGH researchers, our lab partner Myriad RBM, and now with Microsoft. We have extensive data on our HART tests and are very pleased to transition from research use to offer our tests for patient care.”

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

HART Tests:

HART CAD™ / CADhs™ – obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART CVE™ – 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac death HART PAD™ – peripheral artery disease diagnosis HART AS™ – aortic valve stenosis diagnosis HART AMP™ – amputation risk HART AKI™ – acute kidney injury risk

HART test results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings—(European Society of Cardiology Congress – 2016 & 2018, American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions – 2017, 2018 & 2019, American Heart Association Scientific Sessions – 2017, 2018 & 2019, and American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions – 2018, 2019) and published in top-tier journals—(Journal of American College of Cardiology – Mar 2017, American Journal of Cardiology – July 2017, Open Heart – November 2018 and Clinical Cardiology – June 2018 & Jan 2019).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable” — That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests, individual biomarkers, genetic markers and clinical risk scores. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit www.PrevencioMed.com.

Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:

Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need, acceptance, and size, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to uncertainties and risks including the Company’s sole dependence on HART technology and various uncertainties of development-stage companies. The Company does not undertake to update disclosures contained in this press release.

