Prevent Cancer Foundation® awards $250,000 in community grants

08/16/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

Alexandria, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Through its community grants program, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® is proud to support 10 projects focused on increasing cancer prevention and early detection in communities across the U.S., from Honolulu, Hawaii to Baltimore, Maryland. The projects were selected through a highly competitive grants process, and each program will receive a one-year, $25,000 grant.

The projects focus on a diversity of education and screening goals for breast, liver, colorectal and cervical cancers, as well as testing for hepatitis B and C, and vaccination for hepatitis B, to help prevent cancers linked to these viruses. These projects will have a direct impact on underserved populations in both urban and rural locations, many of whom lack access to cancer prevention and early detection services.

Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded nearly $2 million in community grants in 31 states, as well as in American Samoa and to the Washoe Tribe.

These are the Foundation’s 2019 community grant recipients:

African Services Committee
New York, NY

Project DELIVER aims to increase liver cancer prevention awareness through viral hepatitis education, screening and vaccination within the underserved African-born community in all five boroughs of New York City. In collaboration with community-based organizations and faith-based leaders, the project will organize awareness and screening events, followed by any necessary navigation services.

Alliance Community Service
Salt Lake City, UT

The Latina Breast Health Navigation Program will provide breast cancer screenings to 300 Hispanic women ages 40 and older, along with patient navigation services and education about the importance of early detection.

Esperanza Health Centers
Chicago, IL

Serving low-income, uninsured women from primarily Latino neighborhoods on Chicago’s Southwest Side, the Partners of Hope program addresses the urgent need for culturally sensitive and language-appropriate breast health education, accessible mammography screening services and care coordination. The program aims to provide educational outreach to 500 community residents and screening services to 450 women. 

Friends of Mercy Foundation
Bakersfield, CA

This project aims to reach 420 low-income, underserved women with a free breast cancer education and awareness program, led by a bilingual health education coordinator. Education and navigation services will be delivered to young women ages 17-25 and women 40 years and older.

Health Care for the Homeless
Baltimore, MD

This project will implement strategies to reduce missed appointments and provide support for people experiencing homelessness. As a result, they hope to increase colorectal cancer screening rates to 55% of the more than 4,000 people ages 50-74 they serve. The project also aims to increase cervical cancer screening rates to 65% for more than 3,300 women ages 21-64.

Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services
Honolulu, HI

This hepatitis B care-coordination project is designed to improve the uptake of hepatitis B screening and immunizations during perinatal care in a culturally grounded community health setting, with the potential to help decrease cancer morbidity and mortality. With state and community partners, care coordination will be provided for patients through screening and vaccination or surveillance and support services.

Nueva Vida
Towson, MD

This project will provide education, screening and navigation to uninsured Latino immigrants in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The project will utilize culturally sensitive and competent educational sessions (charlas) and outreach activities to improve early detection. Cancer screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers will be provided, with any necessary follow-up care.

University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM

The Comadre a Comadre Program aims to educate, navigate and conduct follow-up for 300 Latina women ages 40 and older who attend breast health education classes. With community partners, the project seeks to enhance their knowledge of breast cancer and to navigate them to breast cancer screening appointments.

Vietnamese American Cancer Foundation
Fountain Valley, CA

This initiative strives to address the burden of viral hepatitis B and C in the Vietnamese American community through culturally sensitive and language-appropriate media outreach, education and early detection and treatment services. The project aims to reach 850 people with education and provide 500 screenings, along with individualized patient navigation for vaccination, disease monitoring and treatment.

Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition
Roanoke, VA

This program aims to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common type of liver cancer) in populations at high risk of contracting hepatitis C by testing 450 people and making connections with community partners to provide those who need it with anti-viral treatment. The Coalition employs a peer-based, mobile outreach model to reach people who are marginalized and stigmatized in the Appalachian region of southwestern Virginia.

About The Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is one of the nation’s leading voluntary health organizations and the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection. Founded in 1985, it has catapulted cancer prevention to prominence and fulfills its mission through research, education, outreach and advocacy.

For more information, please visit preventcancer.org.

###

 

Attachment 

Lisa Edwards
Prevent Cancer Foundation
703-519-2107
Lisa.Edwards@preventcancer.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
