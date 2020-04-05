Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 by Spraying Disinfectants at Public Facilities in Riau

Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau, 31 March 2020 - In order to support the government's efforts in the prevention of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, PT Inti Indosawit Subur (Asian Agri) today sprayed disinfectants at public facilities in Pangkalan Kerinci, Pelalawan Regency, Riau province.

The activity was conducted by Asian Agri in collaboration with stakeholders including the government and various members of the community.

Pelalawan District Head, HM Harris, Pelalawan District Police Officer, PT Inti Indosawit Subur Public Relations (Asian Agri), Lindu Simatupang, and Asian Agri CSR Coordinator for Riau, Eko Budi Christyanto were present at the event.

'Together with the government, the police and the wider community, we deployed our team to spray disinfectants at public facilities including roads, markets, schools and houses of worship,' Lindu said.

During the event, Pelalawan Police Officers were also present to ensure the activity ran smoothly.

Traders at the BTN Lama Market in Pangkalan Kerinci expressed their appreciation for the activity.

'We are very thankful that our market was among the list of places which were disinfected. We hope this activity can help to reassure our customers in feeling safe and not having to worry about shopping here,' said W. Tamba, a vegetable seller.

'Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our sales have declined. We hope the disinfectant helps to keep the market free of the novel coronavirus,' added Mumi, a grocery seller.

Asian Agri also sprayed disinfectants at public facilities located in Peranap District and Langgam District, in collaboration with the local district leaders (UPIKA).

