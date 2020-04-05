Log in
Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 by Spraying Disinfectants at Public Facilities in Riau

04/05/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau, 31 March 2020 - In order to support the government's efforts in the prevention of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, PT Inti Indosawit Subur (Asian Agri) today sprayed disinfectants at public facilities in Pangkalan Kerinci, Pelalawan Regency, Riau province.

The activity was conducted by Asian Agri in collaboration with stakeholders including the government and various members of the community.

Pelalawan District Head, HM Harris, Pelalawan District Police Officer, PT Inti Indosawit Subur Public Relations (Asian Agri), Lindu Simatupang, and Asian Agri CSR Coordinator for Riau, Eko Budi Christyanto were present at the event.

'Together with the government, the police and the wider community, we deployed our team to spray disinfectants at public facilities including roads, markets, schools and houses of worship,' Lindu said.

During the event, Pelalawan Police Officers were also present to ensure the activity ran smoothly.

Traders at the BTN Lama Market in Pangkalan Kerinci expressed their appreciation for the activity.

'We are very thankful that our market was among the list of places which were disinfected. We hope this activity can help to reassure our customers in feeling safe and not having to worry about shopping here,' said W. Tamba, a vegetable seller.

'Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our sales have declined. We hope the disinfectant helps to keep the market free of the novel coronavirus,' added Mumi, a grocery seller.

Asian Agri also sprayed disinfectants at public facilities located in Peranap District and Langgam District, in collaboration with the local district leaders (UPIKA).

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers since 1979. Today, the company manages 100,000 hectares of land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri works with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, as well as independent smallholders, bringing about positive impact on their quality of life and economic development.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). More than 86% of both owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All plantations, including those owned by smallholders, have been certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). The company has also been 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's R&D Center in North Sumatra was also given a certification by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in The Netherlands, for its high standards.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Sidabutar
Head Corporate Communications
E-mail: maria_sidabutar@asianagri.com
DID: +62 21 2301 119

Click here for PDF version

Disclaimer

Asian Agri Group published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 02:15:09 UTC
