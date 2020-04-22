Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Preveon Health :'s Telehealth Services Show Continued Benefit to Patients and Providers in Managing Chronic Diseases During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

The use of telehealth for comprehensive disease management, specifically diabetes management, has been a core service at Preveon Health for the past seven years in achieving positive outcomes. The current situation highlights our program and value in managing patients with vulnerable concomitant diseases and bridging the gap in preventive clinical services, as patients face limited access to their primary care providers. Our high touch model and comprehensive disease management approach through telehealth minimizes care disruption and concern by continuing care and providing consultations and reviews on patient’s medication, nutrition, and lifestyle. We are also ensuring our patients have adequate diabetic testing supplies and addressing barriers to testing and managing their blood sugar.

Preveon Health uses a collaborative practice approach to partner with providers and make medication therapy changes as well as ordering select lab tests to manage patients to their clinical goal. Clinicians are actively reaching out to our patients to review their medication therapy regimens, blood sugar readings, hypoglycemia, dietary and activity choices, and creating care plans for continued follow-up with the patients. As a result, over the past five years our program consistently shows an average of 0.7 hemoglobin A1C reduction within the first six months of enrollment and continued reduction or sustainment of A1C.

Dennis Ho, Pharm.D., Founder and CEO of Preveon Health notes, “During these trying times, our clinicians are playing a pivotal role to fill in and provide preventive chronic disease care. We are experiencing a positive response from our patients and providing them with invaluable information and services.”

About Preveon Health

Preveon Health is a chronic care management company and consists of a collaborative team of clinical pharmacists, registered dietitians and patient care specialists. Our specialized team is focused on disease management, education, and providing the highest quality of health services to improve the lives of each patient. Our program utilizes a high-touch and patient-centric approach that coordinates care between the patient's provider, health plan, and the Preveon Health program.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aCFE : Modification of the modalities concerning the organization of the ordinary general meeting of May 7, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
11:18aFUSION ANTIBODIES : Overcoming obstacles on the path to the clinic
PU
11:17aAXALTA COATING : Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus
PR
11:17aNUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY : Launches ‘United 4 Longevity' to Provide ‘Farm-to-Frontline' Meals for Healthcare Workers
BU
11:16aREJLERS PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Rejlers AB (publ) on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
11:16aLENDINGTREE : Survey of Small Business Owners Finds Just 5% Received PPP Funds in First Round
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aZoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app
RE
11:15aMBH : and Asia Pacific Energy Venture Pte Ltd announce demerger
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group