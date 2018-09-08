Preview -- Barron's

By Robert Teitelman and Dan Lam

Monday September 10

Sonos releases earnings for the first time as a publicly traded company.

AT&T will host an investor conference call to discuss the recent acquisition of Time Warner. CFO John Stephens is expected to field questions regarding the financials of the company postmerger.

The U.S. Federal Reserve releases July consumer credit data. Economists expect consumer debt to increase by $15 billion, to $3.92 trillion, which would be an all-time high.

Tuesday September 11

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism index for August. Consensus expectations are for a 108.2 reading, a slight uptick from July's 107.9.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports July's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. July's reading is expected to match June's 6.66 million.

The Central Bank of Argentina announces its interest-rate policy decision amid a tumbling peso, which has lost more than half of its value against the greenback this year.

Wednesday September 12

Pivotal Software reports quarterly results.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its producer price index for August. The core PPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise 2.7% year over year matching July's gain.

The Federal Reserve releases its sixth of eight beige-book surveys for 2018.

Barclays Global Financial Services conference kicks off in New York. Allstate, American Express , Bank of America , BlackRock , and Citigroup are among the firms expected to present.

Apple hosts the Gather Round event in Cupertino, Calif. It is expected to unveil new iPhone models and a redesigned Apple Watch, among other products.

Thursday September 13

Adobe Systems and Kroger release earnings.

The Bank of England, Central Bank of Turkey, and European Central Bank all announces interest-rate decisions.

BLS releases the consumer price index for August. Economists expect a 2.8% annualized increase, down from July's 2.9%. The core CPI is expected to rise 2.4%, the same as the prior month.

The Deutsche Bank Technology conference wraps up in Las Vegas. HP Inc. , Juniper Networks , Microsoft , and PayPal Holdings are a few of the firms expected to attend.

Friday September 14

The Census Bureau reports retail sales for August. Consensus expectations are for a 0.4% rise from July. Retail sales excluding autos are seen increasing 0.5%.

University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment survey for September. Economists expect a reading basically unchanged from August's 96.2.

Week's Highlight

