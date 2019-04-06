Log in
Preview -- Barron's

04/06/2019 | 06:16am EDT

By Robert Teitelman and Dan Lam

Monday 8

Synopsys holds its annual meeting of stockholders in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Tuesday 9

Bank of New York Mellon hosts its annual shareholders meeting.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for March. Economists forecast a 101.6 reading, even with February's.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for February. The consensus estimate is for 7.54 million job openings, in line with January's figure.

Wednesday 10

Delta Air Lines and Bed Bath & Beyond hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

The European Central Bank announces its monetary-policy decision. The market expects the ECB's key short-term interest rate to remain at minus 0.4% amid weakening growth prospects in the euro zone.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from it previous meeting in March.

Lennar holds its annual meeting of stockholders in Miami.

Conagra Brands webcasts its investor day to discuss the recently closed acquisition of Pinnacle Foods.

The BLS releases its consumer price index for March. Expectations are for a year-over-year rise of 1.8%, up from February's 1.5% gain. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the index is seen jumping 2.1%.

The Treasury Department releases the U.S. budget statement for March. Economists forecast a $179 billion deficit, after a $234 billion shortfall in February, -- the largest monthly deficit in U.S. history.

The European Union holds an emergency summit to discuss the ongoing Brexit ordeal. Any requests for an extension of the April 12 deadline for a hard exit by the United Kingdom would be debated at this time.

Thursday 11

Fastenal reports quarterly results.

Adobe and IHS Markit host their annual shareholder meetings in San Jose, Calif., and London, respectively.

Walt Disney webcasts its investor day.

Newmont Mining holds a special shareholder meeting to vote on proposals related to its pending merger with Goldcorp .

The BLS releases its producer price index for March. Consensus estimates are for a 1.8% year-on-year rise after a 1.9% gain in February. Without food and energy prices, the index is expected to jump 2.5%.

Friday 12

First Republic Bank and PNC Financial Services Group report earnings.

Bristol-Myers Squibb holds a special shareholder meeting to vote on merging with Celgene. The deal is expected to win approval after two leading proxy advisory firms backed it.

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index for April. Expectations are for a 98 reading, roughly in line with March's data.

Week's Highlight

Friday 12 Earnings season unofficially kicks off with the megacap banks reporting results. First up: JPMorgan Chase and Well Fargo, both of which will announce before the market opens.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE -0.16% 267.45 Delayed Quote.18.20%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -0.52% 51.18 Delayed Quote.8.73%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 4.26% 18.34 Delayed Quote.55.48%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.06% 46.64 Delayed Quote.-10.22%
CONAGRA BRANDS 1.80% 28.29 Delayed Quote.32.44%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.89% 362 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.89% 57.73 Delayed Quote.15.69%
FASTENAL COMPANY 0.53% 66.67 Delayed Quote.26.83%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 0.16% 104.77 Delayed Quote.20.56%
GOLD -0.07% 1291.3 Delayed Quote.0.78%
GOLDCORP INC. 0.13% 15.65 Delayed Quote.17.05%
IHS MARKIT -0.35% 54.78 Delayed Quote.14.20%
LENNAR CORPORATION 1.95% 51.68 Delayed Quote.29.48%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 0.05% 36.5 Delayed Quote.5.28%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP -0.40% 127.91 Delayed Quote.9.41%
SYNOPSYS 1.17% 116.61 Delayed Quote.38.43%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.22% 115 Delayed Quote.4.88%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.64% 467.75 End-of-day quote.-6.41%
