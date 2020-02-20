Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prey Inc. Aids Schools and Universities Develop and Secure 1:1 Laptop Programs With New Device Loan Manager Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:00pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prey Inc., provider of the cross-platform, open source device manager, reactive anti-theft and data protection platform that protects more than eight million mobile devices, today announced the Device Loan Manager, a new capability available to Enterprise and Education customers. Prey’s Device Loan Manager provides an accessible platform for administering frequent laptop checkouts, and 1:1 laptop programs in educational facilities.

Managers can use this new tool to assign laptops integrated in their Enterprise account to users for specific periods of time, or indefinitely. The platform will keep track of the assigned user, the loan’s expiration date, and it will configure the device through the installed Prey client to locally notify the user when the device is due, and secure the asset against late returns or unwanted behaviors while alerting the administrator.

“The Device Loan Manager was co-designed with partnered schools and enterprises and it streamlines the loan process, helps maintain accountability, and ensures the laptop is secured throughout the process,” said Carlos Yaconi, founder and CEO of Prey Inc. “On the other hand, this tool unifies an important day-to-day task for our IT and asset managers with their device management platform. This effectively reduces the need to maintain secondary tools that work in parallel, and don’t take advantage of Prey’s remote security tools.”

The initial release of the Device Loan Manager gives the user access to three types of laptop loans:

  • An Open-ended Assignment -- Without return date and no follow-up security actions. Ideal for keeping a tab on devices with permanent users, or flexible loan agendas.
  • An Unsecured Loan -- With a return date and no follow-up security actions upon expiration. Ideal for quick accountability on low-risk loans, such as those that don’t exit the facility or the assigned rooms.
  • A Secured Loan -- With a return date and follow-up lock upon loan expiration. Ideal for device loans in which the device might be at risk of not being returned. For example, in institutions with big checkout programs that give users freedom of movement.

Learn more about this tool, and the complete Device Management suite here. View the announcement on Prey's website.

About Prey Inc.
Prey Inc. is the only provider of anti-theft solutions for tracking and protecting mobile devices that can manage and secure all of an organization’s mobile devices from the same place. Installed on more than 8 million devices worldwide, Prey’s cross-platform, open-source security solution consolidates mobile device management on a single account, no matter how many different device manufacturers or operating systems need to be tracked. Find out more at www.preyproject.com.

Media Contact
Nico Poggi
Prey Inc. - Growth & Brand Manager
Phone: +56 9 6163 8271
nico@preyhq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pBLACKROCK FLOATING RATE INCOME TRUST : Taxable Fixed Income Earnings Summary
PU
02:47pRASMUSSEN COLLEGE : Launches "Future Nurses of Florida" Grant for Local Nursing Students
BU
02:45pAPPLE : Pioneer who invented 'cut, copy and paste' for computers dies at 74
AQ
02:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:44pDUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:44pTC ENERGY : Portrait of the Coastal GasLink, a pipeline to divide a nation
AQ
02:43pEMERGIA INC : . Provides Update on its $15M Private Placement of Units and Announces the Issuance of a $4,4M Convertible Debenture
AQ
02:43pEducation Reimagined Launches National Young Filmmakers Challenge, Encouraging Youth to Rethink School on the Big Screen
GL
02:43pGURUCUL : Automates and Advances Threat Hunting with AI/ML for Intelligent Threat Detection and Faster Response Times
BU
02:42pSTATEMENT : Renewables Leader Says Landowners Are Fundamental to Success of Wind Project
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group