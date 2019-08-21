Log in
Prey, Inc. Signs 25 New Educational Customers

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prey Inc., provider of the cross-platform, open source anti-theft software that protects more than eight million mobile devices, today announced that 25 new education institutions licensed Prey Anti-Theft to protect thousands of mobile devices over the past year. More than 175 academic organizations use Prey Anti-Theft as a cost-effective solution to track and lock down mobile devices within a school, district, or campus—with instant alarm and tracking of stolen devices.

These schools now have access to the new Prey for Education offering, which was developed hand in hand with partnered schools and universities. Prey for Education includes a customized set of features designed to keep educational devices managed, safe and accounted for. The improved anti-theft and device management capabilities include Scheduled Automations, Control Zone Actions, and Inventory improvements. Read more in the Prey blog, or read the full press release.

Prey Anti-Theft is ideal for use in education because its open source platform ensures that the product’s price tag is in line with budgets—a simple yet powerful means to establish policies that prevent the loss or theft of mobile computing devices. Prey’s multi-device management (MDM) capabilities enable school and district IT departments to track and control any size deployment—from a handful of devices in a library or classroom, to complex school district and multi-campus university fleets. Students can also protect their phones and additional personal devices with the free consumer version of Prey.

“We are seeing an increasing demand from schools for our affordable, flexible and platform agnostic security solution for mobile devices,” said Carlos Yaconi, co-founder and CEO at Prey Software. “What might have been a ‘nice to have’ a year ago is now a ‘must have’ for these school IT administrators.”

New educational institutions protecting their mobile devices with Prey include:
Abington Public Schools; Colegio Nuestra Señora de Andacollo; Gemeentebestuur Laarne; Iowa State University; Long Beach School District; Medical College of Wisconsin; Mount Holyoke College; Munich Public School; Orkney College UHI; Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women; Resurrection University; Saint George’s College; San Carlos Apache College; SHI (Gretna Public Schools); South Piedmont Community College; Technical College of the Lowcountry; The Pique Lab Pte Lt.; The University of North Carolina at Greensboro; The University of Texas System; Universidad Anáhuac Del Sur; Universidad de Talca; University at Buffalo (SUNY); University of Texas at Austin Latino Research Initiative; Utica Christian School; and Valley View Schools.

Prey Anti-Theft is available for all major platforms: iOS, Android, Linux, Ubuntu, Windows and MacOS. Download the free or paid protection at: https://preyproject.com/pricing/

About Prey Inc.
Prey Inc. is the only provider of anti-theft solutions for tracking and protecting mobile devices that can manage and secure all of an organization’s mobile devices from the same place. Installed on more than 8 million devices worldwide, Prey’s cross-platform, open-source security solution consolidates mobile device management on a single account, no matter how many different device manufacturers or operating system need to be tracked. Find out more at www.preyproject.com.

Media Contact
Mike Schultz
Cavalier Communications
Phone: 978-496-1012
Mike@cavalier-communications.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
