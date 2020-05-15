Log in
Price Indices in Agriculture, First Quarter of 2020

05/15/2020 | 04:20am EDT

The producer price index in agriculture in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter of 2019. The crop output index increased by 5.9% and the animal output index increased by 6.3%. In comparison with previous year, the prices of agricultural output went up by 7.7% as the increase in crop output price index was by 9.4% and in animal output price index increase was by 4.4%.

The index of prices of goods and services currently consumed in agriculture in the first quarter of 2020 was by 2.4% higher compared to the same quarter of previous year and by 0.1% compared to 2019.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:19:02 UTC
