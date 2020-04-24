Log in
Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

04/24/2020 | 05:18am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 24 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PRICE INDICES OF WORK CATEGORIES AND CONSTRUCTION COST OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS:

1st quarter 2020

The Price Index of Work Categories in Construction of New Residential Buildingsin the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.1%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded a decrease of 0.3% (Table 1).

The Price Index of Work Categories in the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 4th quarter 2019 remained unchanged. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded a decrease of 0.5% (Table 2).

The twelve-month average index, from April 2019 to March 2020, compared with the corresponding index from April 2018 to March 2019, recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had recorded an increase of 0.3% (Table 7).

The Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildingsin the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.4%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.1%. More specifically, the annual increase of 0.4% is due to the 0.8% increase in the Labour Cost Index as well as to the 0.2% increase in the Material Cost Index (Tables 3, 5).

The Price Index of Construction Cost in the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 4th quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.1%. More specifically, the quarterly increase of 0.2% is on account of the 0.3% increase in the Material Cost Index, while the Labour Cost Index remained unchanged (Tables 4, 6).

The twelve-month average index, from April 2019 to March 2020, compared with the corresponding index from April 2018 to March 2019, increased by 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had increased by 0.4% (Table 8).

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Price Indices of Work Categories and Constuction

Cost in the Construction of New Residential Buildings, 2015=100.0

2,0

1,0

0,0

-1,0

-2,0

-3,0

-4,0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2017

2018

2019

2020

Work Categories Price Index

Construction Cost Price Index

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

Table 1: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

S/N

Description

Weighting

1st quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

Overall Index

100.00

98.1

98.0

98.4

0.1

-0.3

1

Earth-moving

1.92

99.6

99.5

97.2

0.1

2.3

2

Concrete reinforced or not

29.27

97.9

97.9

99.4

0.1

-1.6

3

Wall-building

6.20

98.0

98.2

98.5

-0.1

-0.3

4

Plastering

7.62

97.0

97.1

97.2

0.0

-0.2

5

Electrical installations

3.57

97.8

97.4

97.1

0.4

0.3

6

Hydraulic installations

5.29

97.2

96.6

96.6

0.6

-0.1

7

Central heating

5.40

99.1

99.2

99.3

-0.1

-0.1

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

11.63

98.2

98.2

98.0

0.0

0.2

9

Carpentry

7.14

96.7

97.2

97.2

-0.5

0.0

10

Iron and steel structures

3.06

98.0

97.7

97.2

0.3

0.5

11

Aluminium structures

6.54

100.1

99.6

98.1

0.5

1.6

12

Painting

5.50

98.9

98.4

98.4

0.5

0.0

13

Insulation

1.99

97.6

97.8

98.0

-0.2

-0.2

14

Glazing

1.55

100.2

100.6

100.6

-0.5

0.0

15

Elevators

1.99

99.1

99.2

99.2

-0.1

0.0

16

Plaster structures

0.49

99.6

99.5

99.5

0.1

0.0

Special installations

17

without appliances and

0.84

97.4

97.8

97.8

-0.5

0.0

accessories

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

2

Table 2: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

2020

2019

Rates of

2019

2018

Rates of

S/N

Description

change

change

coefficient

1

st

quarter

4

th

quarter

1

st

quarter

4

th

quarter

(%)

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

98.1

98.1

0.0

98.0

98.5

-0.5

1

Earth-moving

1.92

99.6

100.0

-0.4

99.5

99.0

0.4

2

Concrete reinforced or

29.27

97.9

97.9

0.0

97.9

99.5

-1.7

not

3

Wall-building

6.20

98.0

98.0

0.0

98.2

98.5

-0.3

4

Plastering

7.62

97.0

97.0

0.0

97.1

97.1

0.0

5

Electrical installations

3.57

97.8

97.8

0.0

97.4

97.2

0.3

6

Hydraulic installations

5.29

97.2

97.2

0.0

96.6

96.6

0.0

7

Central heating

5.40

99.1

99.1

0.0

99.2

99.2

0.0

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

11.63

98.2

98.2

0.0

98.2

98.2

0.0

9

Carpentry

7.14

96.7

96.7

0.0

97.2

97.2

0.0

10

Iron and steel structures

3.06

98.0

98.0

0.0

97.7

97.7

0.0

11

Aluminium structures

6.54

100.1

100.1

0.0

99.6

99.1

0.4

12

Painting

5.50

98.9

98.7

0.2

98.4

98.4

0.0

13

Insulation

1.99

97.6

97.6

0.0

97.8

97.8

0.0

14

Glazing

1.55

100.2

100.2

0.0

100.6

100.6

0.0

15

Elevators

1.99

99.1

99.1

0.0

99.2

99.2

0.0

16

Plaster structures

0.49

99.6

99.6

0.0

99.5

99.5

0.0

Special installations

17

without appliances and

0.84

97.4

97.4

0.0

97.8

97.8

0.0

accessories

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

3

Table 3: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

S/N

Description

Weighting

1st quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

Overall Index

100.00

99.5

99.1

99.1

0.4

0.1

1

Material Cost Index

62.38

99.8

99.6

99.5

0.2

0.1

2

Labour Cost Index

37.62

99.0

98.3

98.3

0.8

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

Table 4: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

2020

2019

Rates of

2019

2018

Weighting

S/N

Description

change

coefficient

1

st

quarter

4

th

quarter

1

st

quarter

4

th

quarter

(%)

Overall Index

100.00

99.5

99.3

0.2

99.1

99.1

Rates of

change

(%)

0.1

1

Material Cost Index

62.38

99.8

99.5

0.3

99.6

99.5

0.1

2

Labour Cost Index

37.62

99.0

99.0

0.0

98.3

98.3

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

4

Table 5: Annual rates of change of the Price Index of Labour Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

S/N

Description

Weighting

1st quarter

Rates of change (%)

coefficient

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

Labor Cost Index

100.00

99.0

98.3

98.3

0.8

0.0

1

Earth-moving

3.67

99.0

98.5

97.3

0.5

1.3

2

Concrete reinforced or not

30.75

98.8

98.4

98.5

0.5

-0.1

3

Wall-building

11.70

98.8

98.8

99.1

0.0

-0.3

4

Plastering

13.03

98.9

97.8

97.9

1.1

-0.1

5

Electrical installations

4.85

98.6

97.3

97.3

1.4

0.0

6

Hydraulic installations

4.70

99.0

97.6

97.6

1.4

0.0

7

Central heating installations

4.83

101.0

100.2

100.2

0.8

0.0

8

Coverings - Coatings

14.14

98.1

97.4

97.5

0.8

-0.1

9

Painting

9.79

100.6

99.0

98.9

1.6

0.2

10

Insulation

1.19

98.6

98.0

98.2

0.6

-0.2

11

Plaster structures

1.35

100.0

99.4

99.4

0.6

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

Table 6: Quarterly rates of change of the Price Index of Labour Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Weighting

2019

Rates of

2019

2018

Rates of

2020

S/N

Description

change

change

coefficient

1st quarter

4th quarter

1st quarter

4th quarter

(%)

(%)

Labor Cost Index

100.00

99.0

99.0

0.0

98.3

98.3

0.0

1

Earth-moving

3.67

99.0

99.4

-0.4

98.5

98.1

0.4

2

Concrete reinforced or not

30.75

98.8

98.8

0.0

98.4

98.4

0.0

3

Wall-building

11.70

98.8

98.8

0.0

98.8

99.1

-0.3

4

Plastering

13.03

98.9

98.9

0.0

97.8

97.8

0.0

5

Electrical installations

4.85

98.6

98.6

0.0

97.3

97.1

0.1

6

Hydraulic installations

4.70

99.0

99.0

0.0

97.6

97.6

0.0

7

Central heating

4.83

101.0

101.0

0.0

100.2

100.2

0.0

installations

8

Coverings - Coatings

14.14

98.1

98.1

0.0

97.4

97.4

0.0

9

Painting

9.79

100.6

100.4

0.3

99.0

99.0

0.0

10

Insulation

1.19

98.6

98.6

0.0

98.0

98.0

0.0

11

Plaster structures

1.35

100.0

100.0

0.0

99.4

99.4

0.0

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

5

Table 7: Evolution of the Price Index of Work Categories of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Annual rates of

Annual average

Annual rates of

Quarterly rates of

change of twelve-

Year and quarter

Overall Index

change

index

change (%)

month average index

(%)

(moving average)

(%)

2018:

Q1

98.4

0.0

0.1

98.1

-0.2

Q2

98.5

0.2

0.8

98.3

0.1

Q3

98.5

0.0

0.5

98.4

0.3

Q4

98.5

0.0

0.2

98.5

0.4

Annual average

98.5

2019:

Q1

98.0

-0.5

-0.3

98.4

0.3

Q2

98.2

0.1

-0.4

98.3

0.0

Q3

97.9

-0.3

-0.6

98.2

-0.3

Q4

98.1

0.2

-0.4

98.1

-0.4

Annual average

98.1

2020:

Q1

98.1

0.0

0.1

98.1

-0.3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

Table 8: Evolution of the Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildings

Base year: 2015=100.0

Annual rates of

Annual average

Annual rates of

Quarterly rates of

change of twelve-

Year and quarter

Overall Index

change

index

change (%)

month average index

(%)

(moving average)

(%)

2018:

Q1

99.1

0.3

0.6

98.6

0.3

Q2

99.1

0.0

0.9

98.8

0.6

Q3

99.0

-0.1

0.6

99.0

0.7

Q4

99.1

0.1

0.2

99.0

0.6

Annual average

99.0

2019:

Q1

99.1

0.1

0.1

99.1

0.4

Q2

99.2

0.1

0.1

99.1

0.2

Q3

99.1

-0.1

0.2

99.1

0.2

Q4

99.3

0.2

0.3

99.2

0.2

Annual average

99.2

2020:

Q1

99.5

0.2

0.4

99.3

0.3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Annual average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal digit.

6

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The compilation of the Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Cost in Construction of New

Residential Buildings started in 1981. The indices with base year 2015=100.0 are compiled since April 2019,

when replaced the previous indices with the base year 2010.

Purpose of the

The Price Indices of the Construction of New Residential Buildings are distinguished into:

indices - definitions

i) Work Categories Price Index of the Construction of New Residential Buildings (output index), which

reflects the changes in the prices paid to the constructors-contractors for the different individual

construction stages of new residential buildings, when ordering the construction of the works.

ii) Construction Cost Price Index of the Construction of New Residential Buildings (input index), which

reflects the development of the costs the constructors are incurred for the construction of a standardized

building (block of flats) and is calculated on the basis of the material prices and the labour remuneration

paid by them. This index is compiled from two individual price indices: a) the monthly Material Cost Index

for the Construction of New Residential Buildings, which reflects the changes in building material prices,

and b) the quarterly Price Index of Labour Cost for the Construction of New Residential Buildings. This index

records the changes in the remuneration individual works performed during the construction of a new

residential building.

Legal framework

The compilation of both indices is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98 "concerning short-term

statistics" and by the Regulation No.1158/05 (that amends the above Regulation) of the European

Parliament and of the Council.

Reference period

Quarter

Base year

2015=100.0

Revision

The Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Cost in Construction of New Residential are fixed

base indices. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation No. 1165/98 concerning short-term statistics,

the indices are updated every five (5) years in years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classification

The Price Index of Work Categories follows the national classification, which includes 30, works categories

aggregated in 17 groups.

The Price Index of Construction Cost follows the national classification, which includes 24, works categories

aggregated in 11 groups.

Geographical coverage

The geographical coverage of the index includes the country as a whole however prices are collected only

in the biggest cities of the country (Greater Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Herakleion, Larisa and Volos,).

Coverage of

The Price Index of Work Categories covers the expenditure for materials, labour remuneration, fixed capital

economic activities

consumption and the profit actually paid and occurred respectively to the subcontractors-constructors, by

the contractors of new residential buildings.

The Price Index of Labour Cost covers the labour remuneration of the individual works performed, during

the construction of a new residential building.

Statistical survey

Technical construction companies and contractors are used as prices collection units for the indices. For the

Price Index of Work Categories, a total number of 511 observations (prices) are collected, and for the Price

Index of Labour Cost, 420 observations (prices) are collected.

Publication of data

The indices with the new base year 2015=100.0 are being released since April 2019, with the 1st quarter

2019 as the first reference quarter. Time series data, with base year 2015=100.0, are available from 1st

quarter 2000 onwards.

References

More information about the methodology for the compilation and calculation of the indices and the time

series are available on the ELSTAT website: (www.statistics.gr):

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT63/-

7

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:17:04 UTC
