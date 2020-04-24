Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Generally
The compilation of the Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Cost in Construction of New
Residential Buildings started in 1981. The indices with base year 2015=100.0 are compiled since April 2019,
when replaced the previous indices with the base year 2010.
Purpose of the
The Price Indices of the Construction of New Residential Buildings are distinguished into:
indices - definitions
i) Work Categories Price Index of the Construction of New Residential Buildings (output index), which
reflects the changes in the prices paid to the constructors-contractors for the different individual
construction stages of new residential buildings, when ordering the construction of the works.
ii) Construction Cost Price Index of the Construction of New Residential Buildings (input index), which
reflects the development of the costs the constructors are incurred for the construction of a standardized
building (block of flats) and is calculated on the basis of the material prices and the labour remuneration
paid by them. This index is compiled from two individual price indices: a) the monthly Material Cost Index
for the Construction of New Residential Buildings, which reflects the changes in building material prices,
and b) the quarterly Price Index of Labour Cost for the Construction of New Residential Buildings. This index
records the changes in the remuneration individual works performed during the construction of a new
residential building.
Legal framework
The compilation of both indices is governed by Council Regulation (EC) No.1165/98 "concerning short-term
statistics" and by the Regulation No.1158/05 (that amends the above Regulation) of the European
Parliament and of the Council.
Reference period
Quarter
Base year
2015=100.0
Revision
The Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Cost in Construction of New Residential are fixed
base indices. Pursuant to the provisions of Council Regulation No. 1165/98 concerning short-term statistics,
the indices are updated every five (5) years in years ending in 0 or 5.
Statistical classification
The Price Index of Work Categories follows the national classification, which includes 30, works categories
aggregated in 17 groups.
The Price Index of Construction Cost follows the national classification, which includes 24, works categories
aggregated in 11 groups.
Geographical coverage
The geographical coverage of the index includes the country as a whole however prices are collected only
in the biggest cities of the country (Greater Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra, Herakleion, Larisa and Volos,).
Coverage of
The Price Index of Work Categories covers the expenditure for materials, labour remuneration, fixed capital
consumption and the profit actually paid and occurred respectively to the subcontractors-constructors, by
the contractors of new residential buildings.
The Price Index of Labour Cost covers the labour remuneration of the individual works performed, during
the construction of a new residential building.
Statistical survey
Technical construction companies and contractors are used as prices collection units for the indices. For the
Price Index of Work Categories, a total number of 511 observations (prices) are collected, and for the Price
Index of Labour Cost, 420 observations (prices) are collected.
Publication of data
The indices with the new base year 2015=100.0 are being released since April 2019, with the 1st quarter
2019 as the first reference quarter. Time series data, with base year 2015=100.0, are available from 1st
quarter 2000 onwards.
References
More information about the methodology for the compilation and calculation of the indices and the time
series are available on the ELSTAT website: (www.statistics.gr):
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT63/-