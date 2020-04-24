Price Indices of Work Categories and Construction Costs Indices of New Residential Buildings (Base Year 2015=100.0), 1st Quarter 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 24 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PRICE INDICES OF WORK CATEGORIES AND CONSTRUCTION COST OF NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS:

1st quarter 2020

The Price Index of Work Categories in Construction of New Residential Buildingsin the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.1%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded a decrease of 0.3% (Table 1).

The Price Index of Work Categories in the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 4th quarter 2019 remained unchanged. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded a decrease of 0.5% (Table 2).

The twelve-month average index, from April 2019 to March 2020, compared with the corresponding index from April 2018 to March 2019, recorded a decrease of 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had recorded an increase of 0.3% (Table 7).

The Price Index of Construction Cost of New Residential Buildingsin the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 1st quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.4%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.1%. More specifically, the annual increase of 0.4% is due to the 0.8% increase in the Labour Cost Index as well as to the 0.2% increase in the Material Cost Index (Tables 3, 5).

The Price Index of Construction Cost in the 1st quarter 2020 compared with the 4th quarter 2019 recorded an increase of 0.2%. The previous year the corresponding index had recorded an increase of 0.1%. More specifically, the quarterly increase of 0.2% is on account of the 0.3% increase in the Material Cost Index, while the Labour Cost Index remained unchanged (Tables 4, 6).

The twelve-month average index, from April 2019 to March 2020, compared with the corresponding index from April 2018 to March 2019, increased by 0.3%. The previous year the corresponding twelve-month average index had increased by 0.4% (Table 8).

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of Price Indices of Work Categories and Constuction

Cost in the Construction of New Residential Buildings, 2015=100.0

2,0 1,0 0,0 -1,0 -2,0 -3,0 -4,0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2017 2018 2019 2020

Work Categories Price Index Construction Cost Price Index Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini Tel: +30 213 135 2056 Fax: +30 213 135 2506 E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1