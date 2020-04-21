Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Price indices of sold production of industry in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:18am EDT

21.04.2020

According to preliminary data in March 2020 the prices of sold production of industry decreased both compared to the same month of the previous year and compared to February 2020 by 0.5% each.

The deepest drop of prices was recorded in mining and quarrying by 2.4%, of which in mining of metal ores by 6.7% with the growth of prices in mining of coal and lignite by 0.8%.
The prices in manufacturing decreased by 0.5%. The deepest drop of prices was recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (by 16.7%).The drop of prices was also in manufacture of tobacco products (by 0.2%). The prices in manufacture of beverages remained unchanged in comparison with month before. However, the growth of prices was recorded, among others, in manufacture: of textiles (by 0.2%), of rubber and plastic products, of computer, electronic and optical products (by 0.3% each), of leather and related products, of chemicals and chemical products, of electrical equipment (by 0.4% each), of paper and paper products, of other transport equipment (by 0.5% each), of other non-metallic mineral products, of metal products, of machinery and equipment, of furniture (by 0.6% each), of wearing apparel, printing and reproduction of recorded media, of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (by 0.7% each), of pharmaceutical products (by 0.8%), of food products (by 0.9%), of products of wood, cork, straw and wicker (by 1.0%), of basic metals (by 1.3%).
The prices in section electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply remained unchanged in comparison with month before. The prices in section water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities increased by 0.4%.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aSVM UK EMERGING FUND : s) in Company
PR
04:49aPHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:48aBAYER AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:48aSGL CARBON : receives contract for battery enclosure from BMW Group
PU
04:45aLEG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45aEPIGENOMICS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:45aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:44aFerrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04:44aNORGES BANK : - Form - 8.3 Allergan PLC
PR
04:43aStat'o'book – Statistical Overview of Slovenia 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reject int..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group