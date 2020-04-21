Price indices of sold production of industry in March 2020

21.04.2020

According to preliminary data in March 2020 the prices of sold production of industry decreased both compared to the same month of the previous year and compared to February 2020 by 0.5% each.

The deepest drop of prices was recorded in mining and quarrying by 2.4%, of which in mining of metal ores by 6.7% with the growth of prices in mining of coal and lignite by 0.8%.

The prices in manufacturing decreased by 0.5%. The deepest drop of prices was recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (by 16.7%).The drop of prices was also in manufacture of tobacco products (by 0.2%). The prices in manufacture of beverages remained unchanged in comparison with month before. However, the growth of prices was recorded, among others, in manufacture: of textiles (by 0.2%), of rubber and plastic products, of computer, electronic and optical products (by 0.3% each), of leather and related products, of chemicals and chemical products, of electrical equipment (by 0.4% each), of paper and paper products, of other transport equipment (by 0.5% each), of other non-metallic mineral products, of metal products, of machinery and equipment, of furniture (by 0.6% each), of wearing apparel, printing and reproduction of recorded media, of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (by 0.7% each), of pharmaceutical products (by 0.8%), of food products (by 0.9%), of products of wood, cork, straw and wicker (by 1.0%), of basic metals (by 1.3%).

The prices in section electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply remained unchanged in comparison with month before. The prices in section water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities increased by 0.4%.