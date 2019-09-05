Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pricefx : Becomes First SAP® C/4HANA ISV to Achieve Gold-Level Status for SAP® PartnerEdge® Build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Demand for Dynamic and Algorithmic Price Optimization Solutions Drives Global Sales via SAP App Center

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced that it has achieved gold-level partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® Build program, signaling its standing as a highly valued partner for price optimization solutions in the SAP App Center. Pricefx is the first ISV to reach this level for Build, demonstrating the strong demand for innovative cloud-based pricing solutions.

Pricefx has closed the most total SAP App Center transactions of any SAP partner, with opportunities spanning North America, Latin America and EMEA. The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,900 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.

“SAP’s strength in delivering market leading enterprise application software is amplified by a platform that enables an ecosystem of partners like Pricefx to bring innovative software solutions to customers in order to improve profitability,” said Patrick Adams, Chief Revenue Officer of Pricefx. “In our partnership with SAP, Pricefx is able to offer a fast, flexible way for customers to optimize their pricing process, increase revenue and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows.”

“In the SAP App Center, customers around the world can discover, try, buy, deploy and manage applications developed by our partners, knowing that each app has been tested for quality and certiﬁed for integration with SAP solutions,” said Frank Schoutissen, Global Head of Channel & Alliances at SAP CX. “Pricefx has emerged as a leader within this model, showing both the value of their pricing solution and the desire for SAP customers to activate innovative, business driving functionality within the SAP App Center ecosystem.”

A leader in price optimization, Pricefx supports certified integrations to SAP Commerce and Sales Clouds with three offerings in the SAP App Center: Optimized Algorithmic Pricing (OAP), Optimized Dynamic Pricing and Optimized Promotions and Rebates. OAP is purpose-built for SAP customers with certified connectors for SAP C/4HANA, Sales Cloud and Commerce Cloud, and provides unique insights into how pricing impacts profitability across products, customer segments, sales channels and geographic regions. It offers complete control over the price setting process with an easy-to-use and transparent calculation engine that can be adjusted on the fly by business users.

Optimized Dynamic Pricing, which is integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, calculates prices in real-time based on a predefined set of business rules and modern price optimization algorithms using machine learning techniques. The solution enables organizations to achieve and maintain pricing excellence through dynamic, relevant price changes. Pricefx’s Optimized Promotions and Rebates streamlines the definition, optimization, simulation, calculation, management, approval, and initiation of payments of promotions and rebates as well as helps establish full transparency across the entire price waterfall.

SAP and Pricefx are sponsoring TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise on Sept. 5 and SAP is a Gold sponsor of Pricefx’s Accelerate Chicago event on Sept. 17 and 18. Pricefx will take meetings at SAP CX LIVE London in October (Gold sponsor) and also CX LIVE Munich in November (Silver sponsor).

Follow Pricefx
Blog: https://www.pricefx.com/site/blog/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

About Pricefx
Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 90 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

###

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pBNS SPLIT CORP. II : Declares Quarterly Dividends
AQ
01:37pSAVENCIA : 2019 half-yearly results
PU
01:36pCANOPY GROWTH : 'never been better,' says interim CEO as biggest investor set to record related loss
AQ
01:36pXCHG Appoints Robert Shults Head of North American Markets
BU
01:36pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
01:35pH&M Temporarily Bans Leather From Brazil -- Update
DJ
01:34pFIRST TRUST GLOBAL PORTFOLIOS LIMITED : Announces Distribution for First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
BU
01:34pPHARMACY TIMES CONTINUING EDUCATION™ : and National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Present a Webinar Curriculum on Multifaceted Management of Cystic Fibrosis
BU
01:33pExxon Mobil to Sell Energy Assets in Norway, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
01:33pvCom Solutions Named Top Partner for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) by Telarus
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group