Prieto Battery : Reaches Key Milestone for Commercialization of Safer 3D Li-ion Anode with Third-Party Safety Testing Results

09/03/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Prieto Battery, an advanced 3D Li-ion battery technology, today announced the results of its first ever third-party validation from Energy Assurance, LLC.

Specifically, Prieto had a group of fully assembled batteries containing their proprietary 3D anode tested against an array of UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standards for Li-ion chemistry. All of Prieto’s batteries had 100% success rate with zero failures.

“These results validate the science and manufacturing methodology we’ve been working on for a long time,” said Dr. Amy Prieto, CTO and Founder of Prieto Battery. “Besides demonstrating that our chemistry and materials are safer, it’s equally as impressive that none of the cells failed and points to an exciting pivot point in our company, one where we move from focusing on R&D to getting our first product commercialized.”

Prieto Battery is betting on demand for a safer Li-ion chemistry. Li-ion battery fires are becoming more common as the world accelerates the electrification of the global economy. Prieto has two products in the pipeline that will offer solutions to the threat of fire hazards to replace current Li-ion chemistries. The first being the newly tested 3D anode that is assembled into a full battery using a traditional liquid electrolyte; and the second one is a 3D solid state cell using Prieto’s proprietary solid polymer electrolyte. With the results of these recent tests, Prieto is launching its next round of funding to scale manufacturing of the 3D anode and accelerate the commercial prototyping of the 3D solid state cell.

About Prieto Battery

Prieto Battery Inc., a Colorado company, was founded in June 2009 to accelerate the shift of Prieto’s innovations from the research laboratory to the commercial marketplace. The Company’s mission is to commercialize a patented 3D lithium-ion battery technology that delivers transformational performance at a competitive cost using non-toxic materials with the ability to customize shapes. Since its incorporation, Prieto has made significant strides in achieving its goal to produce a truly disruptive and transformational battery technology through its patented 3D battery architecture. Alongside the technology, Prieto has also patented a unique electroplating manufacturing process for its battery that uses non-toxic materials and will be price competitive. Prieto’s lab and headquarters are based in Fort Collins, Colo.


© Business Wire 2019
