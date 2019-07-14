Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch Deals: Top Wearables Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Retail Fuse

Experts at Retail Fuse have found the best Garmin, Apple Watch & Fitbit deals for Prime Day shoppers. The top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:
Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:
Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005045/en/