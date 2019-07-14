Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch Deals: Top Wearables Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Retail Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

The Prime Day team at Retail Fuse review the top Apple Watch Series 4, 3, 2, Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic, Versa, Inspire HR & Garmin smartwatch Prime Day deals for shoppers in 2019

Experts at Retail Fuse have found the best Garmin, Apple Watch & Fitbit deals for Prime Day shoppers. The top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:

Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:

Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:

Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16p23ANDME, ANCESTRYDNA & BABY PRIME DAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best DNA Test & Baby Products Deals Chosen by Saver Trends
BU
08:15pGAMING PC & GAMES CONSOLE PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS : Top Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PS4 Savings Identified by Retail Egg
BU
08:10pRUMBLEON : Tips and Considerations Before You Buy a Motorcycle
PU
08:09pSouth Korea imports no Iranian crude for June - customs
RE
08:09pBEST PRIME DAY TV DEALS OF 2019 : Amazon's Top 4K, Fire TV, Samsung QLED, LG OLED, Sony & NVIDIA Shield TV Deals Ranked by Deal Tomato
BU
08:07pPRIME DAY FURNITURE DEALS (2019) : The Best Mattress, Bed & Home Furniture Deals on Amazon Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
08:05pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW i Andretti Motorsport finishes first Formula E season with superb result – first podium for Sims.
PU
08:00pPRIME DAY FITBIT, GARMIN & APPLE WATCH DEALS : Top Wearables Deals on Amazon for 2019 Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
07:57pTHE BEST DYSON & ROOMBA VACUUM CLEANER PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON AMAZON : Top Vacuum & Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BU
07:53pPRIME DAY INSTANT POT, AIR FRYER, KITCHENAID & ESPRESSO MAKER DEALS FOR 2019 : Top Kitchen Appliance Savings Identified by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
3FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
4PGS SOFTWARE : Why Visuals Matter
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About