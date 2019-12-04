Log in
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: We want the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development that would materialize in investment(...)

12/04/2019 | 11:19am EST

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met an EBRD delegation at the Victoria Palace, led by Charlotte Ruhe, Managing Director for Central and South-Eastern Europe.

The meeting sought to present the new country strategy of the bank for 2020 - 2025 that initiated a process of public consultation with public administration authorities, the business sector and the civil society.

Discussed at the meeting were issues relevant to EBRD activity in Romania, in direct connection with the priorities set out in the new country strategy: promoting investment in sustainable infrastructure and regional development, supporting productivity through corporate expansion, innovation and abilities, expanding the financial intermediation process and developing capital markets.

Prime Minister appreciated the EBRD activity in Romania, both in terms of the programmes and projects carried out, and the perspective for the next five years. In this respect, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated he wants the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that would materialize in investment and technical assistance projects in areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare, as well as constructions.

The two sides agreed on a number of priority areas to contribute to the development of the Romanian economy, such as promoting good governance and stock exchange listing of some state-owned enterprises, public-private partnership projects in the field of transport and municipal infrastructure - including urban transport and mobility, gas and electricity transmission networks, water supply, energy efficiency, green buildings, hospitals - as well as support of the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises, technical assistance and co-financing for a better absorption of the European funds.

The EBRD delegation had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Health Minister Victor Costache, and with other officials from the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the Ministry of Public Finance, the Ministry of European Funds and the Ministry for Public Works, Development and Administration, to discuss a list of priority projects in each field.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 16:18:01 UTC
