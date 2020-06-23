Log in
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban participated in the Smart cities days" video-conference debate

06/23/2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's remarks at the 'Smart cities days' debate

[Check against delivery]

Ludovic Orban: Good afternoon. Thank you for the invitation. I will try to be as concise as possible. It is clear that we should use human intelligence to boost the quality of life in the local communities in which we are living. It is clear that the idea of ​​a smart city, as a brand - smart cities, so to speak, or cities with smart administration and smart citizens - is a desideratum and we will have to move toward that direction. These are very important things which need to be put in place and in which all smart solutions, either invented by us or already implemented in other countries, will have to be used and applied in such a way as to boost the quality of public services provided to citizens, ultimately, the quality of life, to reduce the travel time through smart policy. I'll just give you an example. You know, we have a traffic management system in which about 27 or 28 million euros were invested, initially, after which other money was also invested in it, and which does not work in Bucharest, for example. Furthermore, if we look at many municipalities, we will see that, if you explain them about the urban database, you have to ask them additional helpful questions so that they understand what the urban database is. We also face other major issues in Bucharest, in terms of, for instance, we do not have the map of underground networks, the places where hot water and gas networks are passing /../. There is no such map. Not to mention the planning of underground interventions in the modernization of underground networks. In Bucharest, we do not have a cadastral survey. Not to mention systems, online applications, through which you can identify the legal situation of each land, urban planning regulations; we are talking about urban regulation in the conditions in which we no longer have a General Urban Plan and the solution used by the Capital City Hall is to adopt Zone Urban Plans per district, as if the districts could think globally urban development guidelines for the entire Bucharest. Unfortunately, Bucharest and many other cities that, unfortunately, were managed by those from PSD, are grossly underdeveloped and have nothing to do with what the concept of Smart City, and in this respect, we will have to take accelerated steps. September 27 will be a date when citizens, in every local community, will be able to vote for smart administrators, for administrators who have the vision and the ability to introduce all possible smart solutions to increase the quality of life.

Unfortunately, the apps available to us for the big systems: the health system, the pension system, labour and social protection, those for public order or finance are very outdated, old, malfunction, are not interoperable, and cannot be accessed by local administration representatives, for example. Therefore, it is clear that the central administration too needs a fast change in this direction, in the sense of digitalization and introducing smart solutions, management systems that make it really easy to access any authorisation, any facility, any service that is provided by the central administration.

Next years will be crucial: if we get digital, we will develop; if not, or the process will be slower than currently required, we will create obstacles and even a developmental handicap. As for me and my colleagues, we believe in smart solutions for both the local and the central administration.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:11:04 UTC
