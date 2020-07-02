Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the German Chancellor

The discussion focused on key elements of the agenda for the second half of this year's German EU Council Presidency, including negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), i.e. the EU budget for 2021-2027, and the creation of the Recovery Fund.

Ambitious EU budget

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that the EU needs an ambitious budget, quickly adopted and implemented. Poland appreciates the German Presidency's aim of adopting the relevant legislation to ensure that resources are available as quickly as possible.

During the conference of the heads of state and government of the European Union on 19 June this year, Poland backed the European Commission package, including an adapted proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 and the European Recovery Instrument, as a basis for further discussion. The budget proposed as part of the European Recovery Instrument, additional to the regular Multiannual Financial Framework, in the amount of EUR 750 billion, will provide a development impulse for the economy. However, a number of elements of the current proposal require further discussion, including the consultations with EU leaders conducted by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, whose responsibility is to find a political compromise within the EU. The MFF and the Recovery Instrument will also be the subject of a special European Council meeting on 17-18 July this year.

Government Spokesman Piotr Müller