Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the German Chancellor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

The discussion focused on key elements of the agenda for the second half of this year's German EU Council Presidency, including negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), i.e. the EU budget for 2021-2027, and the creation of the Recovery Fund.

Ambitious EU budget

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that the EU needs an ambitious budget, quickly adopted and implemented. Poland appreciates the German Presidency's aim of adopting the relevant legislation to ensure that resources are available as quickly as possible.

During the conference of the heads of state and government of the European Union on 19 June this year, Poland backed the European Commission package, including an adapted proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 and the European Recovery Instrument, as a basis for further discussion. The budget proposed as part of the European Recovery Instrument, additional to the regular Multiannual Financial Framework, in the amount of EUR 750 billion, will provide a development impulse for the economy. However, a number of elements of the current proposal require further discussion, including the consultations with EU leaders conducted by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, whose responsibility is to find a political compromise within the EU. The MFF and the Recovery Instrument will also be the subject of a special European Council meeting on 17-18 July this year.

Government Spokesman Piotr Müller

Disclaimer

Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pSeacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 23, 2020
GL
01:55pMatica Welcomes Former Canadian National Soccer Team Forward, Ali Gerba, to the Board of Directors
NE
01:51pSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands with Two New Stores in the Greater Toronto Area
AQ
01:49pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP To Invest $2 Billion In Wind Projects
DJ
01:45pNokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in data center networking #TheSwitchisOn
GL
01:44pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
01:44pWISHH's African Poultry Development Work Ahead of Trends in New Analysis
PU
01:44pARCPACIFIC RESOURCES : announces extension of filing deadline of its interim financial statements and MD&A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group