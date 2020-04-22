Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay

Mikhail Mishustin and Fuat Oktay exchanged views on the measures that are being taken in Russia and Turkey to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection and to help citizens return home to their country.

They focused on issues of trade and economic cooperation and joint actions to increase commerce. The implementation of major industrial and energy projects was also discussed, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the use of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Mikhail Mishustin and Fuat Oktay agreed to step up cooperation in transport, the agro-industrial complex and in other areas of mutual interest.