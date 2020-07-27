Prime Minister Office of Islamic Republic of : IMRAN KHAN CALLS OF BANGLADESH SHEIKH HASINA

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh, today.

While offering condolences on the loss of lives due to Covid-19 in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus.

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by Covid-19. Prime Minister Imran apprised of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also apprised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about his 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief' for developing countries.

The Prime Minister extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to the recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by this natural calamity.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his cordial invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan is committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.