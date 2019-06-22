Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : Historic, first container with fresh Panamanian meat leaves for the People's Republic of China

President Varela highlights that the door opens for the export of more Panamanian products to the Asian market.

Panama began this Saturday the export of bovine meat to the People's Republic of China - one of the most populated countries in the world - which is an example of the positive changes registered in the country in the last five years.

This was expressed by the President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela, who participated in the act of sending fresh meat to China, prepared on the plant 19 C, Unión Ganadera SA, located in the province of Los Santos, which has already been approved and registered to export.

Announced that in the next 18 months will come out 5 thousand tons of meat, in a transaction of 25 million dollars that has stabilized the market and will eliminate the surplus of livestock and the price will benefit the farmers of the country.

'We must continue working so that these opportunities continue to develop', he said.

'There are many Panamanian products of excellent quality that deserve to be known throughout the world,' said the President, who was accompanied by the Chinese ambassador to Panama, Wei Qiang; the Minister of Agricultural Development, Eduardo Enrique Carles and directors of the company Carnes de Coclé.

After detailing the steps taken by Panama to obtain the customs codes of China for products such as beef, cobia and pineapple - soon the pork and poultry meat - President Varela noted that this event not only marks the first export of meat to China, but the strength of diplomatic relations, established only two years ago.

'Today we continue working, on totally different topics, but united. This is the result of an inter-institutional effort of the ministers of Agricultural Development, Health, Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs, whom I thank for their support', said the Head of State.

Meanwhile, Minister Carles said that public-private work today is materialized with this first container that in the next few hours will depart from the port of Balboa loaded with 100% Panamanian meat, being the living example that when the agro-industry that produces and the Government that facilitates the State's tools to do so achieves the objective.

For his part, the Ambassador Qiang said that two years ago Presidents Varela and Xi made a correct and historic decision to establish diplomatic relations, which reflects the high level of economic complementarities between the two countries.

While José Antonio Halphen, manager of the company Carnes de Coclé, said that with this first meat contender -with 22 thousand kilos- the transformation of what probably will be done together in many sectors of the agricultural sector begins.