Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : President Varela and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong launch bilateral agenda focused on connectivity

The President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela, arrived in Hong Kong this Tuesday, as part of his working tour in Asia, where he was received at the Government House by the Chief Executive of this administrative region of China, Carrie Lam.

Accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Lorena Castillo de Varela, the President shared the great expectations of the Government of Panama to strengthen ties with Hong Kong, two regional hubs that have become relevant platforms of global trade.

'We can do great things for Panama and the region', Varela said referring to the potential that exists to increase collaboration in maritime, commercial, tourism and cooperation, impulse by the visa relaxation agreement that since February allows Panamanians to enter to Hong Kong without a visa and vice versa.

The approach takes place in a context in which Hong Kong seeks to strengthen its international relations to continue serving the development of the country and consolidating its global role. This, said Lam, is one of her goals as Chief Executive.

Both agreed to establish a working agenda to enhance the connectivity and competitive advantages that characterize them, seeking to increase trade, tourism and cooperation and strengthen the links between Hong Kong and Latin America, with Panama as a gateway.

A first exchange will focus on infrastructure cooperation, based on the experience of this great Asian metropolis that prioritizes this sector as a 'key element for the connectivity of people, cultures and commerce'. In this regard, the person in charge of the transport portfolio in Hong Kong will visit Panama in the coming weeks to explore opportunities for exchanges to complement connectivity hubs.

During the unprecedented meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Néstor González; the Canal Minister and Director of the Metro de Panamá, Roberto Roy; the director of Tocumen Airport, Oscar Ramírez; the ambassador of Panama in China, Francisco Escobar, as well as the consuls of Panama in Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Panama raises diplomatic presence in Hong Kong and promotes competitive advantages to encourage tourism and investment

After the bilateral meeting, Lam accompanied President Varela to the opening ceremony of the Consulate General in Hong Kong, which was elevated to this category after operating as a commercial office in recent years. The event was also attended with the participation of the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Xie Feng, and the Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs; as well as members of the accredited Diplomatic Corps and prominent businessmen of the region.

With an established diplomatic headquarters, under the direction of the Consul María Eugenia Amaya, Panama will be able to give impetus to this new bilateral agenda with Hong Kong, promoting its competitive advantages and strengthening the Panamanian merchant marine.

Also as part of this official tour, the President launched the first 'Panama Invest and Panama Fest' in Hong Kong, a space to identify investment, cooperation and business opportunities. 'We are here to seal the bonds of friendship between Panama and Hong Kong and work together towards the economic and social development of our regions', said President Varela, who also expressed his admiration for Hong Kong's leadership in Asia.

The business and tourism forum was attended by Minister González, the Director In Charge of Investment of Hong Kong, as well as representatives of the Shanghai Electric Group and China Harbor Engineering, Chinese companies operating in Panama.