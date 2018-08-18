Prime Minister Office of Republic of Panama : President Varela inaugurates in Colon the first natural gas plant in Central America

The President of the Republic, Juan Carlos Varela, inaugurated along with executives of the company AES Panamá, the first electricity generation plant based on natural gas in Central America, with which Panama is positioned as a liquefied natural gas distribution hub ( LNG) in the region.

For the construction of this plant, located on Isla Telfers in the province of Colon, an investment of 1,150 million balboas was required, and with its start-up, the country's energy matrix is strengthened with an installed capacity of 381 megawatts (MW ).

President Varela noted that 'this work is another example of what can be achieved when we join the efforts of government and private enterprise', and that AES Panama is currently a mixed capital company of which the Panamanian State has 50,5%.

The President added that this plant is part of a strategic vision of the State that will expand the power generation capacity of the country, incorporating hydro, wind, solar and now energy based on natural gas'.

He also noted that 'we are expanding the country's energy matrix, which will allow us to achieve fair and reasonable prices per kilowatt in the short term, benefiting all Panamanians, trade and the economy. The energy security of our country and the supply of energy at better prices for the population is a priority of my administration'.

With the construction of this plant, more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs were generated in its most active phase, of which the majority was occupied by colonenses and 200 direct jobs are considered for the production period.

The AES Colón Project is made up of two stages, of which the LNG plant is the first one, and the second one includes an LNG storage tank that currently shows 87% progress and is expected to enter into operation in the year 2019.

LNG allows its use at any scale in various sectors such as industry, transport, power generation and bunkering. In addition, it can be transported in containers, gas pipelines, ships and trucks, among others.

This plant is one of the most important works that have been done in the Panamanian energy sector, not only because of the magnitude of the investment, but also because of the entry into the market of a new source of safe and reliable energy that reduces the use of fuels costly, the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) and imports derived from oil.

AES Panama started operations in 1999 and over the years this company, which is a subsidiary of the American company AES, has invested approximately 2,600 million balboas in the country.